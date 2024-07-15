You don't need to be a luthier to build a genuine Fender Stratocaster with this epic early Prime Day Lego deal

This year's Prime Day guitar deals are practically here, but if you're all set for guitars, amps and effects, or you're just looking for something a little closer to your budget, this early Prime Day deal sure is tempting. Now you can build your own Strat and Princeton Reverb amp thanks to the 1,074-piece Lego kit, which is 20% cheaper at Amazon right now. That's a drop from $119.99 to $95.99, a price we've not seen since last Black Friday.

We think Fender and Lego have gone all in on this meticulously crafted miniature axe – and it's sure to satisfy the nerdery/pedantry of any guitar fanatic. Featuring true-to-reality appointments such as six strings and functional tuning pegs, a trio of faux single-coils and whammy bar-equipped tremolo system, this blocky Strat really does look the business. You also have the option of red or black body colors, so you can build whichever iconic Strat you fancy.

But that's not all. In the box you also get your very own Lego Princeton Reverb. Just like the Strat, this pint-sized amp showcases outstanding attention to detail with two input channels, imitation tubes and even a reverb tank.

Lego Fender Stratocaster: $119.99 , now $95.99

Looking for a fun guitar project that doesn’t involve soldering or dismantling your favorite axe? Why not take a stab at the Lego Fender Stratocaster guitar and amp kit? It's super fun and incredibly accessible, and with 20% off at Amazon, it's back to its cheapest-ever price. Price check: Lego.com $119.99

One massive cheerleader for this stellar Lego set is Guitar World.com Editor-in-Chief Michael Astley-Brown. Here’s what our very own resident Fender expert had to say about the kit, having built one himself when the kit first launched.

“Whatever your feelings about Lego, if you’re a guitarist, I promise you will absolutely love this build. Developed with Fender, the Lego Stratocaster offers an astonishing level of detail: all hardware is present and correct, you get a choice of black and red finishes, and heck, if you turn the tuning pegs, you can even adjust the string tension.

“But what Lego don’t shout about is the Princeton Reverb Amp that comes with the Strat, which is what ended up impressing me most. You actually build the internals of this thing, including the circuit board, tubes and even a reverb tank. It’s worth the price of entry alone.”

If you really want to complete the look, Amazon also offers a range of light kits so you can style up your Strat with custom LEDs for the ultimate display.

