Bag up to 25% off the Positive Grid Spark and Spark bundles in Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale

The Positive Grid Spark has revolutionized the competitive practice amp market. From the original model to the new Spark Mini, players have been singing the praises of these versatile, smart amps since their release. We too love this hi-tech, clever little amp, but we love it even more when there's a sizeable discount on offer. Right now, thanks to Amazon's Prime Day Early Access Sale (opens in new tab), you can bag up to 25% off the original Spark, Spark Pearl and bundles (opens in new tab) for the next two days.

So, whether you are looking to just treat yourself, avoid the carnage that is the Black Friday guitar deals, or you're shopping early for one of the best gifts for a guitar player, this is an unbelievable guitar amp deal, and it's only available between 11 and 12 October – so act fast!

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Spark: Up to 25% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Calling all guitarists, here's an epic deal for you! Right now Amazon has slashed up to 25% off the price of the Spark, Spark Pearl and Spark bundles as part of their Prime Early Access Sale.

In our Positive Grid Spark review, we said: "The Spark has all the connectivity, amp modeling and onboard effects you'd expect from a state-of-the-art desktop amp, but it takes the format into the future with its Smart Jam and Auto Chords features. It's incredible."

For the uninitiated, the Spark is a guitar practice amp, but it takes the concept to the next level. As well as the 33 on-board amp models, and 43 guitar effects, the Spark comes equipped with USB and Bluetooth connectivity giving you access to thousands of guitar tones as well as hooking up to your computer for recording.

But the tech doesn’t stop there, because the spark also contains Positive Grid’s intelligent jamming features. Smart Jam learns your playing style and generates backing tracks with authentic bass and drum patterns to suit. While the Auto Chords feature can analyze any song you play through its smart app, producing a real-time chord chard so you can play along!

The amp also doubles as a stylish Bluetooth speaker that would make a fine addition to any room in your house.