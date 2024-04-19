Guitar World deals of the week: massive sales action at Guitar Center and Musician's Friend, plus some sweet discounts on guitar pedals

Welcome back to another bargain-packed edition of Deals of the Week, brought to you by the gear addicts here at Guitar World. All week we've been searching all corners of the web to bring you the best deals for guitar players and we've got some stonkers this week, especially if you're into new pedals.

Even if you're not after a new pedal right now, there's plenty of other great guitar gear available in Guitar Center's huge Guitar-A-Thon sale. With up to 30% off, there are great discounts to be had on Fender, Gibson, Marshall, Boss, and loads more. Well worth a browse if you're in the market for a bargain.

In a similar move, Musician's Friend recently began their spring sale, with slightly higher reductions of up to 35% off music gear. There's a little less on offer here than with the GC sale, but we spotted some great deals on a Fender Player Strat and an Epiphone Les Paul Standard, both of which have up to $250 off.

Positive Grid's Guitar Month sale continues too, and they've added a fresh deal this week with a 10% discount on the Spark Mini, one of our favorite practice amps. It takes the price down to just $206, but you also get free shipping which makes it an even better deal. That free shipping applies to everything on the PG website at the moment too, so worth taking advantage of if you're a fan of their smart amps.

That's it for major sales action this week, but as always we've rounded up some of our favorite individual deals for you below. Make sure to check back next week for more big savings!

Editor's picks

Positive Grid Spark Mini: Was $229, now $206

We've had a Spark Mini sitting on our desk for well over a year now and it receives pretty much daily use for practice and songwriting. It's compact form belies a big sound that makes it the perfect practice companion and with a cheeky $23 discount and free shipping over at the Positive Grid website, it's outstanding value for money.

Two Notes Torpedo Captor X: $599.99, $499.99

Tired of being told to turn your amp down? Whether it's your family at home or the sound engineer at your local venue it's an all too common complaint we tube amp owners are often faced with. Enter the Two Notes Torpedo Captor X, which allows you to get all that sweet saturated tube tone without the noise complaints. It's got a hefty $100 discount at Sweetwater currently and is one of the most flexible ways to keep using your tube amp wherever you are.

EHX Oceans 12: Was $269.80, now $215.84

This super flexible reverb pedal from Electro-Harmonix lets you combine two different reverbs for some seriously out-there soundscapes. Alternatively, if you don't like things spacey, you can just have two different reverbs on hand at any time. It's got a $53.96 discount in the Musician's Friend Spring Sale at the moment, and with a load of eclectic algorithms on board, well worth a look for the sonic explorer.

Jackson JS22-7 Dinky HT: Was $199.99, now $179.99

In our recent Jackson JS22-7 Dinky HT review, we praised it for its excellent value for money at full price, so with an additional $20 off an already bargain price it's even better value for money. If you're unsure whether or not you want to commit to a 7-string guitar, this is a great way to test the waters. Don't be surprised if you end up becoming a convert to extended-range guitars either!

Pigtronix Micro Boost: Was $99.99, now $69.99

Boost pedals are incredibly versatile despite being relatively simple, allowing you to either drive your pedals and amp harder for a more distorted sound or increase the volume of your rig entirely when used in the FX loop of your amp. This Pigtronix Micro Boost has a tasty $30 discount at Guitar Center at the moment, taking the price down to just $69.99 which is great value for a boost pedal.

DigiTech FreqOut: Was $239.99, now $198.58

The DigiTech FreqOut is one of the more unusual guitar pedals out there, providing controllable feedback at any volume from the comfort of your pedalboard. No more turning round on stage and getting close to your amp only for nothing to happen because the volume is too low with this bad boy! You can even adjust the harmonics too, making your feedback more musical while latching or momentary modes make it ultra-flexible. With a $41.41 discount taking it below the $200 mark, it's brilliant value for money in the Sweetwater Deal Zone.

Focusrite Scarlett 4i4 3rd Gen: $249.99, $179.99

Now that the Focusrite Scarlett 4th Gen interfaces have arrived, it's a great opportunity to bag the still excellent 3rd Gen for much less money. Over at the official Focusrite/Novation store on Reverb, there are some superb discounts on 3rd Gen Scarlett hardware. This 4i4, perfect for multi-miking guitar amps has got a huge $70 discount, an absolute steal if you want to start recording your guitar playing with the utmost quality.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

