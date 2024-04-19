Guitar World deals of the week: massive sales action at Guitar Center and Musician's Friend, plus some sweet discounts on guitar pedals

Welcome back to another bargain-packed edition of Deals of the Week, brought to you by the gear addicts here at Guitar World. All week we've been searching all corners of the web to bring you the best deals for guitar players and we've got some stonkers this week, especially if you're into new pedals.
Even if you're not after a new pedal right now, there's plenty of other great guitar gear available in Guitar Center's huge Guitar-A-Thon sale. With up to 30% off, there are great discounts to be had on Fender, Gibson, Marshall, Boss, and loads more. Well worth a browse if you're in the market for a bargain.
Editor's picks
Positive Grid Spark Mini: Was $229, now $206
We've had a Spark Mini sitting on our desk for well over a year now and it receives pretty much daily use for practice and songwriting. It's compact form belies a big sound that makes it the perfect practice companion and with a cheeky $23 discount and free shipping over at the Positive Grid website, it's outstanding value for money.
Two Notes Torpedo Captor X: $599.99, $499.99
Tired of being told to turn your amp down? Whether it's your family at home or the sound engineer at your local venue it's an all too common complaint we tube amp owners are often faced with. Enter the Two Notes Torpedo Captor X, which allows you to get all that sweet saturated tube tone without the noise complaints. It's got a hefty $100 discount at Sweetwater currently and is one of the most flexible ways to keep using your tube amp wherever you are.
EHX Oceans 12: Was $269.80, now $215.84
This super flexible reverb pedal from Electro-Harmonix lets you combine two different reverbs for some seriously out-there soundscapes. Alternatively, if you don't like things spacey, you can just have two different reverbs on hand at any time. It's got a $53.96 discount in the Musician's Friend Spring Sale at the moment, and with a load of eclectic algorithms on board, well worth a look for the sonic explorer.
Jackson JS22-7 Dinky HT: Was $199.99, now $179.99
In our recent Jackson JS22-7 Dinky HT review, we praised it for its excellent value for money at full price, so with an additional $20 off an already bargain price it's even better value for money. If you're unsure whether or not you want to commit to a 7-string guitar, this is a great way to test the waters. Don't be surprised if you end up becoming a convert to extended-range guitars either!
Pigtronix Micro Boost: Was $99.99, now $69.99
Boost pedals are incredibly versatile despite being relatively simple, allowing you to either drive your pedals and amp harder for a more distorted sound or increase the volume of your rig entirely when used in the FX loop of your amp. This Pigtronix Micro Boost has a tasty $30 discount at Guitar Center at the moment, taking the price down to just $69.99 which is great value for a boost pedal.
DigiTech FreqOut: Was $239.99, now $198.58
The DigiTech FreqOut is one of the more unusual guitar pedals out there, providing controllable feedback at any volume from the comfort of your pedalboard. No more turning round on stage and getting close to your amp only for nothing to happen because the volume is too low with this bad boy! You can even adjust the harmonics too, making your feedback more musical while latching or momentary modes make it ultra-flexible. With a $41.41 discount taking it below the $200 mark, it's brilliant value for money in the Sweetwater Deal Zone.
Focusrite Scarlett 4i4 3rd Gen: $249.99, $179.99
Now that the Focusrite Scarlett 4th Gen interfaces have arrived, it's a great opportunity to bag the still excellent 3rd Gen for much less money. Over at the official Focusrite/Novation store on Reverb, there are some superb discounts on 3rd Gen Scarlett hardware. This 4i4, perfect for multi-miking guitar amps has got a huge $70 discount, an absolute steal if you want to start recording your guitar playing with the utmost quality.