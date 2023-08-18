Guitar World deals of the week: score massive savings on Fender guitars, hearty discounts on drum gear and so much more

At Guitar World we're always keen to find great deals on gear for our readers, and as gear aficionados, ourselves too! Getting a new guitar, pedal, or amp is great, but it's even better when you manage to score money off that item you've been saving for.

Discerning the good deals from the bad ones is always a challenge, and if your inbox is anything like ours, there are more offers than you know what to do with. So let us do the heavy lifting and give you some great recommendations on the best deals around.

We reported last week that Musician's Friend launched their summer sale, with up to 40% off loads of electric guitars, amps, and effects, and while that offer is still running, you also have a few days left to score some savings on a myriad of studio gear in their recording sale.

Elsewhere, drummers can bag 25% off kits, cymbals, and more at Guitar Center and Fender has slashed up to $350 off everything from the bold Aerodyne Special Stratocaster to the Vintera '60s Jaguar and so much more. This sale will only continue while stocks last and many models have already sold out, so get moving if you want to grab one.

We've handpicked some of our favorite deals below for you, but if nothing takes your fancy this week or you're waiting for payday to roll around, make sure to check back next week for loads more great deals.

Editor's choice Musician's Friend: Up to 40% off

The Musician's Friend summer sale has landed this week, offering huge savings of up to 40% off a wide range of guitar gear. Whether it's six strings, bass guitars, effects pedals, or amplifiers, there's something for every guitarist in this massive sale.

Fender Aerodyne Special Strat: $1,329.99 , $999.99

Modern players require a modern guitar and it's hard to beat the stunning Aerodyne Special Strat. With its custom-voiced pickups, state-of-the-art hardware and bold new look, this guitar is a contemporary player's dream. Price check: Guitar Center $999 | Musician's Friend $999

Fender Vintera '60s Jaguar: $1,249.99 , $999.99

Perfectly combining retro styling with modern playability the Fender Vintera '60s Jaguar is one of our favorite models from this beloved series. With its period-accurate neck profile, vintage-style pickups and choice of stunning finishes, Jags don't get much better than this. Price check: Guitar Center $999 | Musician's Friend $999

Alesis Nitro Mesh: $449 , now $299

This special edition Alesis Nitro Mesh proves that it's possible for great e-kits to be affordable. You get tunable mesh heads here instead of cheap-feeling rubber, which feel closer to playing an acoustic drum set while keeping the noise down to a minimum.

Gretsch G2627T: Was $699.99 , now $499.97

What's better than two humbuckers? Three of course! Packing a trio of Gretsch Broad'tron humbuckers and a Bigsby B70 this guitar has bags of attitude and you can save yourself a bag too. With $200.02 off over at Guitar Center, this stunning guitar is a stonking deal too.

Jackson JS22-7 DKA-M: $209.99, now $149.99

Even just a few years ago the idea of getting a 7-string guitar for just $149.99 would've seemed ludicrous, yet here we are. Guitar Center have an excellent deal on this quality Jackson 7-string with a maple fretboard, 26.5-inch scale length, and dual high-output humbuckers that'll make light work of those djent-y riffs.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: