Save a huge 60% on guitar gear thanks to Sweetwater’s epic early-Black Friday sales

Black Friday is right around the corner, meaning that the early deals are already in full swing. This Black Friday is on course to be one of the best yet, with loads of online retailers getting in on the action - but if you can’t wait until the big day for the best Black Friday guitar deals , don’t fret. With Sweetwater slashing up to 60% off select guitar gear as part of their early-Black Friday sale , you can get yourself a great deal already

Sweetwater is one of the biggest names in the U.S when it comes to music gear, with something for everyone - whether you’re looking for electric guitars, acoustic guitars, guitar amps, pedals or something a little different. Their early-Black Friday sale is underway, meaning that it’s highly likely that the piece of guitar gear you want has been highly discounted - and you can get it now rather than having to wait until the big day.

There are loads of amazing deals on guitars, basses, amps and more on our Sweetwater Black Friday deals hub page - but here are some of our all-time favorites.

Sweetwater early-Black Friday sale: up to 60% off Sweetwater early-Black Friday sale: up to 60% off

Don't worry if you can't wait until Black Friday itself for a great deal - the Sweetwater early-Black Friday sale is in full flow, and there are some great savings to be made. $1,700 off Relish electric guitars? You bet. Revv amps with $150 off? Oh yes. All of this and so much more is available until Nov 18 at Sweetwater.

Revv G20 20/4-watt head in Purple: Revv G20 20/4-watt head in Purple: $1,299 ,$1,149

Revv has done it again with this Sweetwater exclusive G20 in Purple. With three 'aggression' levels, a power reduction circuit and loads of EQ tweaking options thanks to the 3-band EQ, you'll always be able to get the most out of those 12AX7 and 6V6 tubes. You've even got Two Notes Torpedo load-box tech built in, so a cab is optional. Doesn't get much better than that.

Squier Classic Vibe '60s Strat: $449 Squier Classic Vibe '60s Strat: $449 , $399

The Strat is one of the most iconic electric guitars out there, and a real '60s one will set you back some serious coin. That's where Squier comes in, with their killer Classic Vibe '60s offering. With the traditional 3-single-coil configuration, tinted neck and Olympic White finish, Squier has delivered playability, great tone and looks all for a steal - and Sweetwater's just knocked another 50 bucks off. Ideal.

Line 6 DL4 Line 6 DL4 delay pedal: $299 , $249

The Line 6 DL4, with tap tempo, 16 different delay affects and three saveable presets was one of the first delay pedals to show that near enough anything was possible with enough imagination. Despite it being launched in 1999, the DL4's digital delay, tape echo, analog echo and other effects still easily keep up with modern-day units and feature on the pedalboards of many. Save $50 off this iconic pedal at Sweetwater, and see what all the fuss is about.