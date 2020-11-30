Save $80 on these sleek, limited-edition Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass HH models

As part of its Cyber Monday guitar deals, Sweetwater has launched a raft of sweet discounts – and one of the highlights of its many offers is this hefty discount off Squier’s suave Contemporary Active Jazz Bass HH.

These highly spec'd bass guitars were originally listed for $479, but have now had a whopping $80 slashed off the asking price, bringing the price down to $399 for a four-string, and $449 for a five-string.

What’s more, Sweetwater has managed to secure four exclusive finishes on this model, which you can’t buy anywhere else: Satin Black, Midnight Satin, Burgundy Satin and Olive Satin.

Squier’s Contemporary Active bass updates the Fender Jazz Bass formula for today's players, equipping it with a pair of SQR active ceramic humbuckers and an onboard preamp to cover a wide range of tones.

Other features include a C-shaped neck profile with 12”-radius fingerboard, black chrome hardware and oh-so-desirable matching painted headstocks.

Even better, Sweetwater’s exclusive models feature roasted maple necks and fingerboards for improved stability and cooler looks.

