Save up to 70% off guitar gear in Sweetwater's official Black Friday sale

The Black Friday guitar deals are starting to take shape for 2020, but the first official sale has now landed in the form of the Sweetwater Black Friday event, which promises up to 70% savings on a huge range of guitar and music gear.

This sale covers everything from guitars and amps, to pedals, accessories and recording gear - and includes brands from D'Angelico and Martin, to Fender, Vox and Blackstar - so you're sure to find something you like.

This sale will run until 28 November, and we're expecting more offers to be added in the days between now and then.

Sweetwater Black Friday sale: Up to 70% off guitar gear

From electric guitars to amps, pedalboards to accessories, you can save up to 70% off a huge range of guitar gear at Sweetwater between now and Black Friday itself. This promotion ends on 28 November.View Deal

