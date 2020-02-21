Tosin Abasi is unloading 100 guitars, amps and pedals on Reverb

An amazing number of top-notch guitarists – Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine and the members of Periphery among them – have partnered up with Reverb.com recently to unload some of their iconic gear.

Now we can add to that list Animals as Leaders electric guitar wizard guitarist Tosin Abasi, who will be selling through 100 guitars, pedals, pickups and amps used on albums and tours through the online music retailer.

Among the items that will be available in the Official Tosin Abasi Reverb Shop is an Ibanez TAM100 eight-string that he used extensively to write and record Animals As Leaders’ The Joy of Motion, as well as on tour to support the album. “This was one of my main touring and recording guitars,” Abasi said. “It just has a ton of mojo.”

Ibanez TAM100 (Image credit: Tosin Abasi)

A Fractal AxeFX II XL that was Abasi’s main rig when he was writing, recording, and touring in support of The Joy of Motion. “It contains the exact album and stage tones I used as well as some personal patches,” he said.

An Ibanez Custom Shop Prestige eight-string that Abasi commissioned from the Ibanez LA Custom Shop nearly 10 years ago. “I wanted to recreate an almost classic look. It has really focused note quality and looks badass as well,” Abasi said. “This guitar actually became the template for my signature guitar that came shortly afterward."

A Mayones Custom Regius eight-string Abasi had built to replace a stolen guitar. "[Mayones owner] Dawid [Dziewulski] and the guys at Mayones have always been great to me," Abasi said. "The quality of the buckeye burl is fantastic. The red Bare Knuckle pickups in this are a great touch and sound fantastic. It even has a removable ramp for fingerstyle players. This is about as custom as it gets."

Fractal AxeFX II XL (Image credit: Tosin Abasi)
Ibanez Custom Shop Prestige (Image credit: Tosin Abasi)
Mayones Custom Regius (Image credit: Tosin Abasi)
Strandberg Boden (Image credit: Tosin Abasi)

A Fractal Audio AX8 Amp Modeler & Effect Processor that includes Abasi’s personal stage presets. “This unit was used for international touring and clinics for The Joy of Motion and The Madness of Many tour cycles as well as with Generation Axe with Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt, and more.”

A Strandberg Boden eight-string used extensively on Animals As Leaders’ 2016 album, The Madness of Many. “The multi-scale wenge neck, flamed-maple top, true-temperament frets, and Lungren pickups makes this one of the best-spec’d Strandbergs around,” said Abasi.

The Official Tosin Abasi Reverb Shop launches on February 26. You can find out more at Reverb.