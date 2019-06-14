Watch the Third Episode of “History of Led Zeppelin”

Led Zeppelin have released Episode 3 of “History of Led Zeppelin,” the third in a series of short stories celebrating the band’s history. You can check out the video above.

Episode 3 picks up in December 1968, with Led Zeppelin embarking on their first North American tour. The band make their U.S. debut in Denver, Colorado, as white label promo copies of Led Zeppelin are sent out to media, radio stations and other industry. The band goes on to break the single-concert attendance record in Tampa, Florida.

The new series is the latest in a line of offerings celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of Led Zeppelin’s debut in 1969, and follows digital-only music collections, a 400-page photo book and a 50th anniversary documentary, among other products. Additionally, Page teamed up with Fender to recreate the 1959 Telecaster (in both “Mirror” and “Dragon” iterations) that he used to record Led Zeppelin.

You can check out Episode One here and Episode 2 here.

For more information, head over to LedZeppelin.com.