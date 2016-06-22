Black Cat Announces Monster K-Fuzz Pedal

Black Cat Pedals is pleased to announce the Monster K-Fuzz stompbox, the latest edition of the veteran pedal maker's uniquely hotrodded version of the Sixties Kay Fuzztone.
The new Monster K-Fuzz stompbox boasts all the bells and whistles and features of previous versions in a pedalboard-friendly enclosure—and at a more affordable price.
The Monster K-Fuzz controls can be set to go anywhere from a vintage Kay to a fire-breathing monster fuzz. Expression pedal control of the Fuzz Frequency allows the same functionality as the former treadle-based versions. And with a look that pays tribute to the Sixties original, the Black Cat Monster K-Fuzz is the ultimate evolution of the Kay Fuzztone.
Monster K-Fuzz stompbox features:
- Expression pedal control of the Fuzz Frequency
- 3-way toggle switches for Clipping and Voicing
- Input Gain adjustment control
- "Pedalboard friendly" stompbox enclosure
- 3PDT true-bypass switch and Switchcraft jacks
- Premium quality through-hole components
- Hand-built in the U.S.
The new Black Cat Monster K-Fuzz stompbox retails for $195.
Check out blackcatpedals.com for more information about the company and its products.