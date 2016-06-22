Black Cat Announces Monster K-Fuzz Pedal

Black Cat Pedals is pleased to announce the Monster K-Fuzz stompbox, the latest edition of the veteran pedal maker's uniquely hotrodded version of the Sixties Kay Fuzztone.

The new Monster K-Fuzz stompbox boasts all the bells and whistles and features of previous versions in a pedalboard-friendly enclosure—and at a more affordable price.

The Monster K-Fuzz controls can be set to go anywhere from a vintage Kay to a fire-breathing monster fuzz. Expression pedal control of the Fuzz Frequency allows the same functionality as the former treadle-based versions. And with a look that pays tribute to the Sixties original, the Black Cat Monster K-Fuzz is the ultimate evolution of the Kay Fuzztone.

Monster K-Fuzz stompbox features:

Expression pedal control of the Fuzz Frequency

3-way toggle switches for Clipping and Voicing

Input Gain adjustment control

"Pedalboard friendly" stompbox enclosure

3PDT true-bypass switch and Switchcraft jacks

Premium quality through-hole components

Hand-built in the U.S.

The new Black Cat Monster K-Fuzz stompbox retails for $195.

Check out blackcatpedals.com for more information about the company and its products.