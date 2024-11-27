Fender just unveiled its first-ever Player II deals - with $240 to be saved, here are 3 reasons to upgrade your old Player this Black Friday

The Fender Player Series has long been a favorite of beginners and pros alike - and thankfully, the latest iteration, the aptly named Player II, is every bit as good. Updated, revised, and now sporting a few choice upgrades seen before on the Player Plus range, the Player II looks to offer even more value than the previous version.

Now, with Black Friday guitar deals on the horizon, we've started to see the very first discounts applied to two unique Player II instruments. Right now, you can score an impressive $240 off both the Player II Strat and Tele at Fender.com.

Dressed in an eye-catching Forest Green getup, both models feature a contemporary C neck profile with a smooth satin urethane finish, a familiar 9.5”-radius slab rosewood fingerboard, and 22 medium jumbo frets. The tonal heart of each guitar is a set of Player Series Alnico V single-coil pickups, and the spec sheet is rounded out with ClassicGear tuning machines.

Fender Black Friday Sale: Up to 50% off

From the Fender Player II to the Squier Paranormal, there is something for everyone in this epic Black Friday sale – in fact, it may be one of the best sales online right now for guitar players.

Okay, so if you are on the fence about swapping out your current Player instrument for the new Player II, we've put together three compelling arguments as to why you should consider upgrading this Black Friday.

1. A unique finish option

The first thing we have to mention is the stunning Forest Green finish. Despite being offered in a whopping 11 colorways, from Transparent Cherry Burst to Birch Green, Coral Red, Aquatone Blue, and Hialeah Yellow, Forest Green may be our favorite.

There is something about the emerald hue of the finish that perfectly compliments the iconic silhouette of both of these legendary electric guitars. Currently, this paint job isn't available on any other models, so if you want it, you need to purchase the limited edition Player II Stratocaster or Telecaster.

2. Rolled fingerboard edges

Seeking a guitar with that played-in feel? Well, Fender has exactly what you are looking for, with the addition of a rolled fingerboard edge for all Player II models.

Often seen as a premium spec detail found on high-end instruments, this simple yet effective feature provides unrivaled fretting hand comfort and ultimately results in a much better playing guitar.

If you've never tried a guitar with rolled edges before, we implore you to seek one out and give it a try - but be warned, it's difficult to go back to a standard neck once you've felt the difference.

3. Slab rosewood

Rosewood has returned! For many years, rosewood was not seen in the Mexican line of Fender guitars; instead, it was replaced with Pau Ferro - a South American tonewood. Now, we'd argue that there is nothing really wrong with Pau Ferro. It was durable, sustainable, and, for all intents and purposes, did a very similar job to rosewood.

That said, many guitarists didn't like its lighter aesthetic, and some even thought rosewood sounded better - but we'll leave that one up to you. New for the Player II models, Fender has switched back to "slab rosewood" fingerboards, and it has been welcomed back with open arms by many guitar players.

Shopping in the UK?

For those over the pond, don't worry, there are plenty of Fender Black Friday deals to get stuck into. Head over to Andertons to discover some chunky offers on the celebrated Fender Aerodyne Series. Right now, you can save a whopping £550 off select Aerodyne models, including the Strat, Tele, and P-Bass.

Meanwhile, PMT has slashed up to 70% off a wide range of instruments, including Fender American Vintage II, Vintera II, and a slew of signature models.