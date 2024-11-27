Fender just unveiled its first-ever Player II deals - with $240 to be saved, here are 3 reasons to upgrade your old Player this Black Friday

With such a colossal discount applied to Fender's newest series, is it now time to upgrade?

Fender Player II
(Image credit: Fender)

The Fender Player Series has long been a favorite of beginners and pros alike - and thankfully, the latest iteration, the aptly named Player II, is every bit as good. Updated, revised, and now sporting a few choice upgrades seen before on the Player Plus range, the Player II looks to offer even more value than the previous version.  

Now, with Black Friday guitar deals on the horizon, we've started to see the very first discounts applied to two unique Player II instruments. Right now, you can score an impressive $240 off both the Player II Strat and Tele at Fender.com

From the Fender Player II to the Squier Paranormal, there is something for everyone in this epic Black Friday sale – in fact, it may be one of the best sales online right now for guitar players.

