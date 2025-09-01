“A tribute to Ibanez’s past”: Ibanez has revived one of its most outrageous shred guitar designs from the 1980s

Ibanez has revived an outrageously styled ’80s relic from its shred guitar archive with the 540PIII electric guitar – and it has one of the most obscure double-cut designs you’ll ever see.

The new reissue arrives as part of the firm’s recently bolstered Genesis Collection, which, Ibanez explains, serves as “a tribute to Ibanez’s past” and “reflects the origins of legendary Ibanez guitars, utilizing the same designs and stylings, precise construction, and Japanese craftsmanship.”

The original 540PII was introduced around 1987, at a time when fast-playing axes were in vogue. Its reverse-style, offset double-cutaway body offered a slightly distorted take on the RG shape, with a one-piece maple Wizard neck for accelerated playing, and an HSS pickup configuration.

Its modern-day successor tweaks that recipe a little, with a new pickup configuration the most notable change. That sees a passive V8 humbucker and a passive/ceramic Infinity R in the neck. It's saddled with a singular Volume knob and five-way switch to coax a variety of sounds from its pickups.

Elsewhere, its oddly shaped basswood body is paired with a five-piece maple/walnut Super Wizard neck that has a 43mm width at the nut, rising to 58mm at the 24th fret of its bound rosewood fretboard. White Sharktooth inlays replace the original's white pearl dots, making it look even more '80s.

Ibanez's own-brand Floyd Rose-style Edge bridge and locking tremolo system is employed for whammy bar screams galore, and Gotoh machine heads round out its hardware choices. A reverse headstock is also present.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed price or release date. The good news is that the guitar is available in two delightfully eye-popping colorways – Desert Sun Yellow and Purple Neon – with plain old Black on offer for the less aesthetically ambitious.

Head to Ibanez for more.

The guitar’s launch follows three new signature guitars for Joe Satriani, Lari Basilio, and Josh Smith, alongside heavy metal acoustics, and its streamlined AZ Standard guitars, which have been serving as a wake-up call to the mid-priced market.