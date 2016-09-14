Electro-Harmonix Introduces $62.75 Wailer Wah Pedal

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

Electro-Harmonix has introduced the Wailer Wah, which features the circuitry, sound and tone of the award-winning Crying Tone in a traditional rack and pinion style pedal and at an extremely affordable price point.

The Wailer Wah delivers expressive wah and cocked wah sounds and, at just over 1.5 pounds, a substantial weight saving over many popular wah wah pedals.

“Our goal was to build a wah pedal that sounds great, deliver it at an astounding low price and make it provide good weight savings for the player who has to schlep their own gear around," says Electro-Harmonix President Mike Matthews. "I am very excited about the EHX Wailer Wah.”

The Wailer Wah comes equipped with a 9V battery or can be powered by an optional 9-volt AC adapter. The pedal is available now and carries a U.S. street price of $62.75.

For more information, check out the Wailer Wah's page at ehx.com.