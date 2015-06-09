Introducing Jack: Bringing Wi-Fi Into Your Setup — Video

Ever wondered how much easier life would be without the headaches that sometimes spring from guitar cables?

That thought has certainly crossed the mind of John Crawford.

To address the issue, he has introduced a patent-pending piece of gear called Jack, a Wi-Fi device that replaces your guitar cable with a “studio-quality 24-bit connection," according to Crawford. Unlike existing wireless devices, it doesn’t use Bluetooth or radio technology, which are slow and cause a loss in fidelity.

Ingenious Audio, Crawford’s small company, is Scotland-based and has funded Jack through a Kickstarter campaign. The company plans to sells the devices packaged as pairs—one for your guitar, one for your amp—and is looking at creating strap-mounted versions.

Jack is designed to fit all guitars, including those with recessed jacks. The body articulates and can be positioned so that it doesn’t touch your guitar.

Check out a video demo of the product below.

For more information, visit wifi-guitar.com.