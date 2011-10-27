JamUp Launches Multi-Effect Guitar App for iPad and iPhone

Positive Grid has announced JamUp, a new multi-effect guitar app and guitar interface for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch.

With new tonal innovation, JamUp gives guitarists access to a load of authentic tones, iTunes Jam Player and the very first sound-on-sound phrase sampler on the iOS device. You also can download JamUp Lite for free for 30 days.

JamUp guitar app provides access to 24 hybrid amps/effects, 16 user presets, sound-on-sound phrase sampler, iTunes player with time stretching feature, chromatic tuner, and will expect continual upgrade features. It’s simply the most convenient way for jamming and recording, without having to setup or switch in and out a variety of equipments.

“JamUp is the must-have guitar app on iPad or iPhone for guitar players” said Calvin Abel, Product Manager at Positive Grid. “It channels the traditional multi-effect pedal into one single mobile app with a good number of jamming and practice features, plus the stunning user interface and convenient form-factor, giving you the ability to completely transform your rig with this one app.”

The collection of amps and effects packed inside JamUp includes six historic amp models and convolution cab simulator, spring and digital reverb, tangy modulations, tape and digital delays, classic and fuzzy distortions, filters, compressors, noise gate and other essentials. Each effect parameter can be accessed with a simple touch. There’s no digging through menus, no learning process and no hassles. A fully configurable signal path allows players to try out different pre and post arrangements, it provides a great and flexible way to create your own tone.

JamUp guitar app is born with great “play along” capabilities. The phrase sampler can capture loops and riffs and create sound-on-sound overdubs. It’s the easiest way to create a one-person-band sound in minutes. And with the time stretching iTunes player, users can not only play along with any track from their iTunes library, but also can create a loop and slow it down for further study.

JamUp guitar app works with the JamUp Plug and most other iOS guitar adaptors. The JamUp Plug is an ultra-portable guitar interface for iOS device, with the JamUp Plug, guitar players can connect the guitar with iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch, and enjoy all the jamming and recording features with the headphone, audio interface or PA system.

JamUp Lite (Launch Special 30 days FREE) and JamUp Pro ($19.99) are available in iTunes App-Store now. JamUp Plug US MSRP is $39.95.