Amazon slashes the price of 66 Fender acoustics, electrics and basses – including a huge $452 off the Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang!

There's just over a week to go until this years big Black Friday guitar deals officially start, but no-one's told Amazon who are starting the price cutting early. With anywhere between 10% and 39% off a huge range of Fender models (opens in new tab), from the insanely popular Player series to Vintera, Classic Vibe and so much more, these offers really do feel like Black Friday-esque discounts.

This sale first kicked off a few weeks ago, but quickly disappeared. Now some models are quoting only small numbers left in stock, so if you missed out last time, we wouldn't sleep on these updated offers.

While this sale includes run-of-the-mill guitars that we are used to seeing discounted on the platform - such as the Squier beginner packs (opens in new tab), which are down to only $209.95 - it's the more unusual guitars that we are excited about. Nevermind the other six-strings, it's Kurt Cobain's Fender Jag-Stang (opens in new tab) – which has a mammoth $452.99 knocked off the price – that got our hearts fluttering.

(opens in new tab) Save big on Fender guitars at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon are cutting prices on a massive range of 66 Fender and Squier guitars, including electrics, acoustics and basses, with very popular models seeing Black Friday-beating discounts.

This misshapen, lopsided offset is a mash-up of the Jaguar and the Mustang and comes straight from the grunge icon's own sketches. Featuring an alder body, maple neck, 24-inch scale length and powerful custom Jag-Stang humbucker, this guitar is perfect for all of your grunge needs.

Elsewhere on the site, you'll find 20% off the Fender Player Stratocaster (opens in new tab), 15% off the P-90 loaded Fender Mustang (opens in new tab) and 25% off the Jim Root signature Telecaster (opens in new tab). Of course, there is a lot more on offer, with basses and acoustic guitars also seeing healthy discounts, so be sure to have a look for yourself.

Want more Fender savings? Check out our guide to the best Black Friday Fender deals.

Looking for more early Black Friday deals? Take a peak at these