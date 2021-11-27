String up your guitar for less with these top-notch Black Friday guitar string deals

While guitar strings are by no means the sexiest category in our voluminous collection of Black Friday guitar deals, they may be the most practical.

Holiday season or not, not everyone's ready to drop big bucks on a new electric guitar or acoustic guitar, or even a nice guitar amp. But, chances are decent that most guitarists have a few bucks to spare on a new set of electric or acoustic guitar strings to keep their beloved axe(s) playing fast and smooth.

Even if you recently swapped out your strings, having a spare set (or a few) is always good for peace of mind purposes. After all, those high E strings don't care one bit if you're practicing in your bedroom or in the middle of your big solo spot onstage...

Looking to snap up a new set of strings at a wallet-friendly discount? You've come to the right place. Scroll on down to see the best Black Friday guitar string deals below.

Today's best Black Friday electric guitar string deals

Ernie Ball Slinky 3-pack – $3 off at Sweetwater Ernie Ball Slinky 3-pack – $3 off at Sweetwater

There's a reason Ernie Ball's Slinky strings are so ubiquitous. They combine stellar performance, durability and sound at an always-impressive price point. Now, you can get a pack of three string sets that you really can't go wrong with for $3 off at Sweetwater.

GHS Boomers – 15% off at Guitar Center GHS Boomers – 15% off at Guitar Center

Offering nickel-plated steel around a round steel core, GHS's Boomers are another favorite electric string pack of the GW team. Now, this already-affordable string set can be had for even less, with 15 percent off with the code blackfriday15 at Guitar Center.

PRS Signature Electric strings 3-pack – $8 bundle saving PRS Signature Electric strings 3-pack – $8 bundle saving

Made with a reformulated nickel alloy and a specially soldered, especially break-resistant ball end, PRS's electric strings are as immaculately constructed as the PRS guitars they're meant to be strung onto. Now, at Sweetwater, you can save $8 on a 3-pack of the company's electric strings.

D'Addario XL .11-.50 set – 15% off at Guitar Center D'Addario XL .11-.50 set – 15% off at Guitar Center

D'Addario's XL Nickel Wound sets of electric strings are really the perfect 'everyday' sets. Reliable, great-sounding and affordable already, XL Nickel Wound sets such as this .11-.50 set can now be snapped up for 15 percent off with the code blackfriday15 at Guitar Center.

Fender Classic Core .009-.042 set – 15% at Sweetwater Fender Classic Core .009-.042 set – 15% at Sweetwater

Designed with round core wire instead of the more modern hexagonal type, these light strings are designed to be perfect for classic rock 'n' roll, and big, attitude-filled bends. Now, the set can be acquired for 15% off via Sweetwater.

Today's best Black Friday acoustic guitar string deals

D'Addario EXP Acoustic strings – up to $11 off D'Addario EXP Acoustic strings – up to $11 off

Avoid unwanted corrosion and regular string changes with D’Addario’s coated acoustic strings. Available in an array of different gauges, the strings on offer feature an ultra-fine EXP coating that fends off nasties such as sweat, which will keep your acoustic sounding better for longer.

Fender Dura-tone .13-.56 set – was $26.49, now $5.99 Fender Dura-tone .13-.56 set – was $26.49, now $5.99

Coated in the patented 'Dura-tone' micro-treatment that gives them their name, Fender's Dura-tone line acoustic strings are notable for their incredible longevity. Most Dura-tone sets are on sale now at Guitar Center to some degree, but you can get especially big-time savings on this .13-.56 Phosphor Bronze set.

Martin Authentic Acoustic string sets – 25% off Martin Authentic Acoustic string sets – 25% off

With fantastic tuning stability and corrosion resistance, Martin's Authentic Acoustic Superior Performance string sets are truly worthy of being placed on the beautifully constructed guitars Martin produces. More affordable than you would think, these sets are now even cheaper for Black Friday with 25% discounts at Sweetwater.