Trending

String up your guitar for less with these top-notch Black Friday guitar string deals

By

From Ernie Ball to D'Addario, PRS, Martin and Fender, we've got everything you need to string up your acoustic or electric guitar on the cheap this Black Friday

Four packages of guitar strings
(Image credit: Pexels.com/Guitar Center)
Jump to:

While guitar strings are by no means the sexiest category in our voluminous collection of Black Friday guitar deals, they may be the most practical.

Holiday season or not, not everyone's ready to drop big bucks on a new electric guitar or acoustic guitar, or even a nice guitar amp. But, chances are decent that most guitarists have a few bucks to spare on a new set of electric or acoustic guitar strings to keep their beloved axe(s) playing fast and smooth.

Even if you recently swapped out your strings, having a spare set (or a few) is always good for peace of mind purposes. After all, those high E strings don't care one bit if you're practicing in your bedroom or in the middle of your big solo spot onstage...

Looking to snap up a new set of strings at a wallet-friendly discount? You've come to the right place. Scroll on down to see the best Black Friday guitar string deals below.

Black Friday guitar string deals: Quick links

Today's best Black Friday electric guitar string deals

Ernie Ball Slinky 3-pack – $3 off at Sweetwater

Ernie Ball Slinky 3-pack – $3 off at Sweetwater
There's a reason Ernie Ball's Slinky strings are so ubiquitous. They combine stellar performance, durability and sound at an always-impressive price point. Now, you can get a pack of three string sets that you really can't go wrong with for $3 off at Sweetwater.

View Deal
GHS Boomers – 15% off at Guitar Center

GHS Boomers – 15% off at Guitar Center
Offering nickel-plated steel around a round steel core, GHS's Boomers are another favorite electric string pack of the GW team. Now, this already-affordable string set can be had for even less, with 15 percent off with the code blackfriday15 at Guitar Center.

View Deal
PRS Signature Electric strings 3-pack – $8 bundle saving

PRS Signature Electric strings 3-pack – $8 bundle saving
Made with a reformulated nickel alloy and a specially soldered, especially break-resistant ball end, PRS's electric strings are as immaculately constructed as the PRS guitars they're meant to be strung onto. Now, at Sweetwater, you can save $8 on a 3-pack of the company's electric strings.

View Deal
D'Addario XL .11-.50 set – 15% off at Guitar Center

D'Addario XL .11-.50 set – 15% off at Guitar Center
D'Addario's XL Nickel Wound sets of electric strings are really the perfect 'everyday' sets. Reliable, great-sounding and affordable already, XL Nickel Wound sets such as this .11-.50 set can now be snapped up for 15 percent off with the code blackfriday15 at Guitar Center.

View Deal
Fender Classic Core .009-.042 set – 15% at Sweetwater 

Fender Classic Core .009-.042 set – 15% at Sweetwater 
Designed with round core wire instead of the more modern hexagonal type, these light strings are designed to be perfect for classic rock 'n' roll, and big, attitude-filled bends. Now, the set can be acquired for 15% off via Sweetwater.

View Deal

Today's best Black Friday acoustic guitar string deals

D'Addario EXP Acoustic strings – up to $11 off

D'Addario EXP Acoustic strings – up to $11 off
Avoid unwanted corrosion and regular string changes with D’Addario’s coated acoustic strings. Available in an array of different gauges, the strings on offer feature an ultra-fine EXP coating that fends off nasties such as sweat, which will keep your acoustic sounding better for longer.

View Deal
Fender Dura-tone .13-.56 set – was $26.49, now $5.99

Fender Dura-tone .13-.56 set – was $26.49, now $5.99
Coated in the patented 'Dura-tone' micro-treatment that gives them their name, Fender's Dura-tone line acoustic strings are notable for their incredible longevity. Most Dura-tone sets are on sale now at Guitar Center to some degree, but you can get especially big-time savings on this .13-.56 Phosphor Bronze set. 

View Deal
Martin Authentic Acoustic string sets – 25% off 

Martin Authentic Acoustic string sets – 25% off 
With fantastic tuning stability and corrosion resistance, Martin's Authentic Acoustic Superior Performance string sets are truly worthy of being placed on the beautifully constructed guitars Martin produces. More affordable than you would think, these sets are now even cheaper for Black Friday with 25% discounts at Sweetwater.  

View Deal
GHS Doyle Dykes Signature Acoustic strings –15% off

GHS Doyle Dykes Signature Acoustic strings –15% off
Made from an alloy of copper, tin and phosphor wound over a hex core, the signature string set from master acoustic guitarist Doyle Dykes is designed to produce resonant, bright tone. Now, the set can be bought for 15% off with the code blackfriday15 at Guitar Center.

View Deal
Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.