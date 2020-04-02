Act fast to save $250 on this impressively spec’d D’Angelico semi-hollow at Guitar Center

If you're stuck indoors looking for a fresh sound to play with, Guitar Center has a bargain for you: the music retailer is offering a D'Angelico Premier Series DC Boardwalk electric guitar in an Ocean Turquoise or Vintage Sunburst finish for $549, down from $799 - but the offer ends on Sunday April 5, so you'd better move fast!

The 24.75-inch scale semi-hollow model boasts a laminated maple body, set-thru C-slim maple neck and 22-fret ovangkol fingerboard.

Pickups are a pair of Seymour Duncan USA Hot P90 soapbars, and there’s also a tune-o-matic bridge, stopbar tailpiece and Grover Rotomatic 'Stairstep' tuners

In addition to knocking $250 off the ticket price, Guitar Center is also throwing in free shipping, with the D’Angelico available for order now.

For more information, head to Guitar Center.