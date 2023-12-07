Nevermind Teen Spirit, this smells like a great deal to us - save an impressive $270 off the Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang at Fender

Well, the Black Friday guitar deals are officially over for another year and it's full steam ahead for Christmas. Now, right now, you are most likely more concerned with where you put those pesky tree decorations, but we think you should turn your attention to this rather epic deal at Fender - especially if you have a massive Nirvana fan in your life. Right now you can score an impressive 20% off the grunge-tastic Fender Jag-Stang - and yes that includes both colourways and even the left-handed version.

This misshapen, lopsided offset is a mash-up of the Jaguar and the Mustang and comes straight from the grunge icon's own sketches. Featuring an alder body, maple neck, 24-inch scale length and powerful custom Jag-Stang humbucker, this guitar is perfect for all of your grunge needs - and with £270 off the price, it's the ultimate Christmas present from that Nirvana-obsessed loved one.

Fender Jurt Cobain Jag-Stang: $1,349.99, $1,079.99

Fender has just slashed the price of one of the most recognizable and unique signature models in their range - the Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang. This guitar embodies the rebellious nature of the Nirvana frontman perfectly and more than delivers on tone and playability. Save £270 at Fender.

Elsewhere on the site as part of Fender's 8 Days of Deals, you'll find 30% off the Squier Paranormal range, 30% off the Squier Sonic series and 20% off select Player guitars and basses. Now, in case that wasn't enough, there's more. You can also bag 30% off Acoustasonics and a massive 75% off a Fender Play annual subscription with code "holidays75".

With so much on offer, from electric guitars to basses and acoustic guitars, we highly recommend having a look through the sale for yourself.