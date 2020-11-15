Get up to 60% off guitar gear in the early-Black Friday sale at Sweetwater

Black Friday isn't far off now, but if you're ready to bag yourself a guitar bargain sooner than the big day itself then you're in luck, as many of the major music retailers are already slashing prices.

Take the early-Sweetwater Black Friday sale, for example, where you can save up to 60% off a wide range of guitar gear from now through November 19. This sale covers everything from guitars and amps, to pedals, accessories and recording gear. Hit the link below to take a closer look.

Sweetwater early-Black Friday sale: Up to 60% off guitar gear

From electric guitars to amps, pedalboards to accessories, you can save up to 60% off a huge range of guitar gear at Sweetwater ahead of Black Friday. This promotion ends on 19 November.View Deal

Some of the biggest Black Friday guitar deal highlights from this sale include:

More great early-Black Friday sales online right now