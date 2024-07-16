Power up your practice for less with a massive up to 40% off Positive Grid smart amps and software

The world’s smartest practice amps just got even better value with sizable discounts applied across the range

The Amazon Prime Day sales are finally here, and yes, there are plenty of discounts on the site to get stuck into, and thankfully it includes some tasty music guitar! Head over to Positive Grid's Amazon page, and you'll find some serious discounts on a collection of our favorite practice amps, with up to 40% off. But remember, these discounts are only available for a limited time, so act quickly!

As you'd expect, this sale covers a wide range of amps, including the Spark 40, Spark Mini, Spark Go, and Riff interface, all of which are receiving substantial discounts. 

Positive Grid Spark: Was $299, now $269

Regularly topping ‘best of’ lists the Positive Grid Spark is a brilliant amp for songwriting and practicing at home. It’s the perfect option for players short on space who need a desktop or practice amp and is currently reduced to just $239, giving you a tasty saving of $60.

Positive Grid Spark Mini: $249, $203

Small enough to fit into pretty much any home setup, with a sound that far exceeds its tiny dimensions, the Positive Grid Spark Mini is packed full of functionality and usable practice tools. 

Spark GO: $129, now $133

This pint-sized Spark is the smallest of the range and the perfect practice companion for guitarists on the go - and better yet there's $25 off at Positive Grid right now. 

Daryl Robertson
Senior Deals Writer

Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.

During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, Feeder, Thrice, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs. 

Daryl is also a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay. 