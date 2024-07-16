Power up your practice for less with a massive up to 40% off Positive Grid smart amps and software

The Amazon Prime Day sales are finally here, and yes, there are plenty of discounts on the site to get stuck into, and thankfully it includes some tasty music guitar! Head over to Positive Grid's Amazon page, and you'll find some serious discounts on a collection of our favorite practice amps, with up to 40% off. But remember, these discounts are only available for a limited time, so act quickly!
As you'd expect, this sale covers a wide range of amps, including the Spark 40, Spark Mini, Spark Go, and Riff interface, all of which are receiving substantial discounts.
Positive Grid Spark: Was $299, now $269
Regularly topping ‘best of’ lists the Positive Grid Spark is a brilliant amp for songwriting and practicing at home. It’s the perfect option for players short on space who need a desktop or practice amp and is currently reduced to just $239, giving you a tasty saving of $60.
Positive Grid Spark Mini: $249, $203
Small enough to fit into pretty much any home setup, with a sound that far exceeds its tiny dimensions, the Positive Grid Spark Mini is packed full of functionality and usable practice tools.
Spark GO: $129, now $133
This pint-sized Spark is the smallest of the range and the perfect practice companion for guitarists on the go - and better yet there's $25 off at Positive Grid right now.