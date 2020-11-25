Save a massive 60% on ALL Positive Grid BIAS software this Black Friday

There's good Black Friday guitar deals, and then there's unbelievable Black Friday guitar deals. This one sits firmly in the latter camp.

Industry-leading amp and effects company Positive Grid are offering an incredible 60% off all BIAS software storewide, and yes, that includes both BIAS FX 2 and BIAS AMP 2, two of the most comprehensive amp and effects modeling programs out there right now.

While it's pretty hard to summarize just what BIAS FX 2 can do in a short paragraph, we'll do our best. It's an all-in-one software modeler, offering virtual amps, pedals, cabs, rack effects and even an insane Guitar Match feature, which allows you to essentially turn your axe into a whole range of different guitars.

BIAS AMP 2 offers component-level amp design features like tube and transformer swapping, as well as cab modeling and virtual multi-mic placement. It also boasts a jaw-dropping Amp Match feature, which enables you to recreate guitar sounds from audio files.

Multiple tiers are available for each title, so you can tailor your purchase to suit your budget.

And if you're in the market for a new practice amp, look no further than the revolutionary Positive Grid Spark, which is being offered at a 30% discount.

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2 | $299 , now $119

BIAS FX 2 gives you an arsenal of virtual amps, pedals, rack effects, and cabs to shape your sound with. It's one of the best software modelers out there, and with versions available at different price points, there's something for everyone here. Choose Elite, Pro or Standard when you add it to your basket.

Positive Grid BIAS Amp 2 Elite | $299 , now $119

BIAS Amp 2 gives you complete freedom over your amp's design, and with this deal, you can get 50% of the Elite and Pro versions, plus $40 off the Standard tier too. Click on the link to make your selection!

BIAS FX 2 Elite All Access Bundle | $399 , now $159

BIAS FX 2 is also available on mobile devices (iOS only), and this deal lets you unlock the software for both desktop and mobile. Choose from Elite (was $399, now $159), Pro (was $249, now $99) or Standard (was $119, now $47).

BIAS FX 2 & Amp 2 Combo | $399 , now $199

If you want the deep-dive amp editing of BIAS 2 plus the full range of sounds from BIAS FX 2, select the FX 2 & AMP 2 Combo deal. This gives you desktop versions of both, and is structured across the same three tiers: FX 2 and AMP 2 Elite for $199, Pro for $139 and Standard for $69.

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2 Metal Edition | $329 , now $139

BIAS FX 2 Metal Edition turns things up a notch with FX 2 Elite, but it's also bundled with the Metal Signature Pack which includes amp and pedal models from Ola Englund, Jeff Loomis and Keith Merrow. You'll also get the BIAS Pedal Distortion, Delay and modulation effects. Get heavy at half-price!

BIAS Platinum bundle | $699 , now $319

Sometimes it's easier to just get the lot, and that's where the BIAS Platinum Bundle comes in. If you bought everything included here individually, it would cost you $1,429. Normally the bundled price is a decent saving at $699, but Positive grid has carved another 50% off, making this deal for the Elite versions of both BIAS products, plus all associated bundles $319! Rude not to, we say.

BIAS Complete bundle | $549 , now $259

Positive Grid is offering BIAS FX 2 and BIAS Amp 2 Pro editions, the Metal Signature, Bass and Acoustic Expansion Packs plus BIAS Pedal Distortion, Delay and Modulation models for For $259. This level bags you the very respectable Pro-tier versions of both for just over the regular price of one BIAS Pro title, making this a very tidy deal indeed.