Save up to $160(!) on these killer Way Huge overdrive pedals in Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale

Black Friday fever is in full effect, and Sweetwater is not letting up with its killer guitar gear deals, with massive reductions on two awesome Way Huge overdrive pedals.

The Camel Toe MKII is currently available for $160 off, down to $119 from $279, and teams two of Way Huge’s most iconic pedals, the Green Rhino and Red Llama overdrives, to span tones from boost to overdrive to distortion.

The Conquistador, meanwhile, sees a $70 reduction, bringing its asking price down from $149 to $79.

Billed as a ‘fuzzstortion’, this uniquely voiced pedal delivers velcro-fuzz overtones as well as wide-open distortion textures.

Both of these stompboxes offer top-of-the-line overdrive tones, and are sure to become an integral part of any pedalboard.

Way Huge Camel Toe MKII: $279 $119 at Sweetwater

This tricked-out overdrive not only pairs Way Huge’s Green Rhino and Red Llama overdrives, but also offers the ability to combine the two for triple overdrive insanity.View Deal

Way Huge Conquistador: $149 $79 at Sweetwater

This neat take on distortion adds a velcro fuzz-like texture courtesy of an onboard gate; it’s a fierce, aggressive box for any guitarist who seeks to stand out from the distorted crowd.View Deal

