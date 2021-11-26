Soup up your guitar amp collection this Black Friday with up to $200 off Supro tube amps

Though there are plenty of Black Friday guitar deals that will no doubt have you itching to expand your collection of acoustic guitars or electric guitars, it's important to not forget the deals that are currently cutting the prices of guitar amps.

Perhaps the best deal we’ve scouted out so far in that department is from Guitar Center, which is offering up to $200 off selected Supro tube amps. Depending on what tickles your fancy, you can bag yourself a Supro 1822 Delta King for $449, or a Supro Delta King 8 for $329.

With the amps carrying original prices of $649 and $449, respectively, this deal is probably the best chance you’ll get to add a serious powerhouse of the amp world to your arsenal at such a discounted price.

Supro Delta King 12: was $649, now $449

Quite possibly the best opportunity you'll get this Black Friday to level up your tube amp tones. Sharing a tonal similarity to vintage '60s-era Supros, the Delta King 12 comes loaded with a custom 12-inch speaker, 12AX7 tube preamp and analog spring reverb. There's no wonder the brand is favored by the best of the best.

Supro Delta King 8: was $449, now $329

With its sights set on emulating vintage '50s tube tones, the one-watt Delta King 8 is small, but it certainly packs a punch. Use it in front of another amp for uncompromising tube distortion, or direct into your DAW for recording. It's a no-nonsense amp that provides some truly glorious tones.

Supro amps are a genuine force to be reckoned with. Championed by contemporary virtuosos such as Mark Lettieri, Cory Wong, Julian Lage, Chris Payton and Veron Reid, Supros are up there with the best of the very best, and this killer deal will let you tap into juicy tube tones at an almighty discounted price.

Two amps are on offer. The first, the Delta King 12 – available here in an ultra-suave all-black chassis – passed our review with flying colors, which commended the amp for its impeccable touch sensitivity and solid onboard analog reverb.

It’s no surprise the 15-watt Delta King 12 performed so well. The amp – designed to tap into ‘60s-era British Invasion-style rock n’ roll tones – features 15 watts of 6L6 tube power, a custom 12-inch DK12 speaker and front-end gain that comes via a 12AX7 tube preamp. It’s a formidable spec sheet, and one that’s more than capable of giving you those luscious tube tones you’ve been striving for.

In practice, it’s a no-nonsense user experience. The three-band EQ gives you ample opportunity for tonal experimentation, while the toggles for Boost and Drive can tap into some impressive gain sounds with the flick of a switch.

The Delta King 8 is an equally impressive number. Available in Black and Cream or Tweed and Black colorways, Supro’s one-watt amp sets its sights on emulating the sounds of vintage Supros from the mid-’50s – and does so admirably.

The control set is even more streamlined – there are only three knobs for Volume, Tone and Master, as well as a Boost toggle – but don’t be fooled by the lack of bells and whistles. The Delta King 8 is a beast in its own right, and particularly excels when used as a source of pure tube distortion in front of another amp.

A Line Out connection – positioned before the Master Volume – also means it can be sent straight into your DAW for recording purposes.

If you're on a mission this Black Friday to up your tube amp game, you may have just struck gold. These probably won't hang around for long, so snap one up while you can.

