The blokes at ESP Guitars have posted a demo video for the company's new E-II ST-2 model, which was reviewed by Guitar World's Paul Riario in our September 2014 issue.

Best of all, the video features none other than Mr. Scary himself, George Lynch!

In the clip, which can check out below, Lynch puts the guitar through its paces and provides a detailed, helpful demo.

The E-II ST-2 is made at ESP's factory in Japan. For more information, visit espguitars.com.