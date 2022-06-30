Musician's Friend’s 4th of July sale has arrived early with hundreds slashed off Fender, Gretsch, Schecter and more

Fire up the grill and light the fireworks, the 4th of July sales have started landing and this year they are looking especially good. Of course, Independence Day has long been a great time to pick up a fantastic deal on everything from household goods to tech, but there's plenty out there for the musos, too. The aptly named Musician's Friend has started the ball rolling early, offering up to 40% off a massive range of musical equipment (opens in new tab) - covering everything from electric guitars and amplifiers to acoustic guitars and accessories.

As you'd expect, this sale has hearty discounts on popular products from the biggest brands, with literally something here for everyone. For example, you can take home the world's most popular Mexican-made Fender Stratocaster for less, with a whopping $230 slashed off the price of this emerald HSS Player Strat (opens in new tab). Perhaps you are looking for a guitar that strikes a balance between drop-dead gorgeous looks and sonic versatility? Well, in that case, look no further than the Gretsch G2627T Streamliner (opens in new tab), which is down to only $549.99 - that's a saving of $150!

(opens in new tab) Musician's Friend 4th of July Sale: Up to 40% off (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, you can bag yourself serious discounts on popular models from Fender, Music Man, D'Angelico, Gretsch, Schecter and many more. You have until 6 July to take advantage of this stellar sale, so don't hang around!

Do you like things a little heavier? Well, you can't go wrong with the Schecter Omen Extreme-6 (opens in new tab). Featuring a stunning quilted maple top, high-output alnico humbuckers and push/pull coil-splitting, this guitar is a metal monster that can also deliver stellar clean tones when it needs to - and better yet, it has $100 off the price.

Don't worry if you aren't in the market for a new axe, as there are plenty of other categories to delve into. We have savings on favored tube amps, with $50 off the limited edition Sonic Blue Fender Blues Junior IV (opens in new tab) and $100 off the Lacquered Tweed Fender Hot Rod Deluxe IV (opens in new tab).

There is also plenty for the stompbox fanatics out there to get excited about, with the Walrus Audio D1 Delay now down to $239.20 (opens in new tab), IK Multimedia's AmpliTube X-SPACE Reverb is now only $279 (opens in new tab) and the formidable Pro Co Rat comes bundled with a cable, picks and power supply for only $95.99 (opens in new tab).

We've only just scratched the surface of what's on offer in this mega 4th of July sale, so we implore you to have a look through all the categories for yourself. The sale runs until 6 July, so be quick to ensure you don't miss out. It's worth noting that with the Prime Day guitar deals also on the horizon, July could be the ultimate time outside of Black Friday to make major savings on new gear!

