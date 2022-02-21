This President's Day you can bag a mega $210 off a Fender Player Stratocaster at Guitar Center

The President's Day sales are in full swing, and we're seeing discounts that rival – if not beat – the deals we saw on Black Friday, with one of the best being this 23% discount on the insanely popular Player Stratocaster at Guitar Center.

It's no secret that everyone here at Guitar World loves the Fender Stratocaster. This humble six-string is often thought of as the most versatile guitar of all time – and we tend to agree. From spanky clean tones to emotive blues leads, tight overdriven rhythm to full-on psychedelic fuzz tones – the Strat can do it all. Throw a humbucker in the mix, and the sonic potential is launched into the stratosphere. If this sounds like the exact guitar your collection is missing, then you're in luck, as right now, Guitar Center is offering a whopping $210 off in their extensive Presidents Day sale .

The Player series is easily one of our favorites from Fender, offering guitarists a fantastic instrument at an affordable price – and at $699.99, it's even more affordable right now. This stunning Fender Player HSS Stratocaster is available in three unique finish options – Blue Burst, Sienna Sunburst and Green Burst – and even includes a fetching flame maple veneer for an ultra-modern look. Sure, the flame top may be commonplace on a Gibson Les Paul , but Fender usually prefers a more understated look. This is unapologetically a modern Strat, designed to keep up with the demands of a modern player.

Fender Player Strat HSS: Was $909.99, now $699.99

Are you looking for a contemporary Fender Stratocaster? Well, look no further than the Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Plus. This ultra-modern guitar is capable of producing searing lead tones as well as the crisp, clean tones you’d expect from a Strat. Right now, you can get a whopping $210 off!

It may be a modern interpretation of the iconic Fender guitar. Still, some things are just too good to change - such as a solid alder body, bolt-on maple neck with comfortable C profile, and 2-point fulcrum tremolo bridge with vintage-style bent steel saddles.

The addition of the Player Series humbucker adds some much-needed power to the bridge position, allowing you to easily achieve anything from searing high-gain metal tones to soothing cleans and everything in between.

