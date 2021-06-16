We’ve found some killer Fender and Squier electric guitar deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day

In the market for a new Fender or Squier guitar? Well, boy, are you in luck! Guitar Center is currently offering up to 20% off a wide range of music gear. This extremely varied sale includes a bunch of cool Fender and Squier guitars. From limited-edition versions of the insanely popular Player series to super affordable Bullet Telecasters and even pastel colored offsets, such as Jazzmasters and Jaguars. There really is something for everyone in this sale.

Check out the full list of guitars on offer below.

Fender Player Strat HSS: Was $809.99, now $649.99

Are you looking for a contemporary Fender Stratocaster? Well, look no further than the Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Plus. This ultra-modern guitar is capable of producing searing lead tones as well as the crisp, clean tones you’d expect from a Strat. Right now, you can get a whopping $160 off! View Deal

Fender Player Stratocaster Black: Was $749.99, now $599.99

There aren’t many guitars out there as classy as an all-black Strat with a maple neck - especially with white pickup covers - we’re sure Mr. Gilmour would agree. There’s a lot of money to be saved here, with $150 off, so there’s only one thing to do, grab this stunning Strat, plug in and shine on… you crazy diamond. View Deal

Fender Player Strat Surf Pearl: Was $749.99, now $599.99

The great Stratocaster deals just keep coming. This time we have another $150 saving on the wonderful surf pearl Player Strat. This stunning guitar features everything that makes the Strat so beloved, from crystal clear pickups, 2-point fulcrum tremolo bridge, and ultra-comfortable neck. View Deal

Squier Bullet Tele Red Sparkle: Was $199.99, now $169.99

Looking for a Telecaster that will help you stand out from the crowd? Well, you may want to take advantage of the $30 off this Red Sparkle Squier Bullet Tele. The Bullet range is the perfect beginner guitar, combining the playability Fender is known for, stunning finish options, and all at a super affordable price. View Deal

Squier FSR Bullet Telecaster: Was $179.99, now $149.99

The red sparkle finish not really for you? Well, why not keep it traditional with this FSR (Factory Special Run) Butterscotch Bullet Tele. Same guitar as the model above, but in a more understated finish.View Deal

Squier Bullet Telecaster Rosewood: Was $179.99, $149.99

Okay, you’d prefer a rosewood fingerboard? Well, Guitar Center has an option for that as well. This limited edition Bullet Telecaster pairs the dark rosewood ‘board with the classic Surf Green finish - resulting in a guitar that looks streets ahead of its entry-level price point.View Deal

Squier Bullet Mustang HH: Was $179.99, now $149.99

It has taken Fender far too long to expand their beginner electric guitar range to include some of the more adventurous shapes, such as the offset icon that is the Mustang. Featuring a dual set of humbuckers, this nifty little guitar is ready to rock. Available in the Olympic White or Surf Green finish, with $30 off.View Deal

Squier Classic Vibe '60s Jazzmaster: Was $429.99, now $349.99

Sticking with offsets, we now have the Squier Classic Vibe Jazzmaster, which currently has $80 off. Squier has managed to recreate this stunning underground classic, at a far more affordable price, without compromising on features. This great deal is available on both the Surf Green and Shell Pink options. View Deal

Squier Classic Vibe '70s Jaguar: Was $479.99, now $399.99

Last up is the king of the offsets and Leo Fender’s favorite design - the Jaguar. The retro-inspired guitar pays homage to the Jaguar of the ‘70s, with block inlays, bound neck, and alnico pickups. This wicked guitar is available in Daphne Blue and our personal favorite Shell Pink!View Deal

