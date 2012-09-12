Exclusive: This Or The Apocalypse — "Hate the Ones You Love" Video Lesson

Pennsylvania's This Or The Apocalypse are gearing up for the impending release of their upcoming new album, Dead Years, later this month.

To give you a taste of what you can expect, TOTA guitarists Jack Esbenshade and Rodney Phillips recently filmed this exclusive video lesson showing you how to play their new song, "Hate the Ones You Love," focusing on the final chorus and accompanying lead run. Check it out below.

Dead Years is out September 25 via eOne. You can pre-order the album on iTuneshere, and stay up-to-date on all the latest from the band at their official Facebook page.