"Five Tricks to Make People Think You're Amazing at Guitar"

Uptempo Music Lessons recently uploaded this video entitled “5 Tricks to Make People Think You Are Amazing at Guitar,” and you can check it out below.

While we wouldn’t exactly call these “tricks,” they are definitely useful techniques, a few of which—tapping, and playing harmonics and overtones—have a significant “wow” factor. This video also demonstrates the more common techniques of fingerpicking and power chords.

Your guide Ed takes you through each of the techniques, with full demonstrations of how to apply them. Best of all, you can get the TAB for the lesson right here.

