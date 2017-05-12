If You Feel Like You’re Not Getting Better at Guitar...

As an online educator with more than 16,000 students to date, I’ve had the opportunity to communicate with every type of guitar player on the planet.

While we all have unique skills and musical tastes, one question has come up more frequently than any other, no matter the skill level of the guitarist asking. The question goes something like this: “What do I do when I feel like I’m not getting any better at guitar?”

The first thing to realize is that literally every guitar player deals with this hurdle throughout his or her journey. From the 7-year-old kid who just got a guitar to Guthrie Govan, moments of discouragement plague us all from time to time.

When you’re learning to master any craft, you’ll experience peaks of success and valleys of failures. The line to proficiency is never straight, and these peaks and valleys actually bolster our resolve and passion. If there were an easy, straight path to glory, everyone would take it, wouldn’t they?

I believe that never being able to master the guitar is the worst and the best thing about the guitar. There have to be ups and downs, otherwise you wouldn’t feel any sense of accomplishment. As you travel across the imminent valleys of discouragement, remember to lean on the passion that fueled your fire to begin with, and you’ll be climbing a new peak before you know it.

