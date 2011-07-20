Los Lonely Boys' Henry Garza: "Fly Away" Video Lesson

This video is bonus content related to the September 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the September 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now!

In this series of videos, Los Lonely Boys guitarist Henry Garza talks about his influences, the band's new album, Rockpango, and demonstrates how to play the song "Fly Away."

New Album and Influences

Lesson Contents

"Fly Away" Intro, Chorus and Verse

"Fly Away" Solo

In this series of videos, Los Lonely Boys guitarist Henry Garza talks about his influences, the band's new album, Rockpango, and demonstrates how to play the song "Fly Away."

