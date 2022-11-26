In the market for a new guitar amp? You won't want to miss these killer Black Friday deals

Black Friday is upon us once again, and with its arrival has come a deluge of phenomenal sales on all kinds of guitar gear.

There've been plenty of Black Friday guitar deals worth noting this year overall, but some particularly great ones have come in the guitar amps department. Quite simply, if you're in the market for a new amp – of any kind, really – there'll be a sale here for you.

Fender's Blues Junior IV – one of the world's most popular tube combos – has had its price slashed, for instance. The Egnater Tweaker-15 Stack, meanwhile, has had its price cut almost fully in half.

If you're looking for something smaller, though (a lot smaller, perhaps), Vox's tiny amPlug 2 Lead has also seen a significant reduction in its price tag.

All told, whether it's silent practice or wall-rattling classic rock crunch you're looking for in an amp, you'll find an enticing deal on it here.

(opens in new tab) Fender Blues Junior IV: $749 $659 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

As one of the world’s most popular gigging guitar amps, the Fender Blues Junior is rarely discounted, so to find $90 off at Amazon is an exceptional deal indeed. This portable tube combo is easy to use, makes for a perfect pedal platform and sounds killer at live volume levels.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Spark: 35% off with SPARKBF30 (opens in new tab)

With thousands of tones on tap, wireless Bluetooth and fast USB connectivity, plus intelligent functions such as Smart Jam and Auto Chords, it’s no wonder the Spark is the best-selling practice amp on the planet. This offer will save you a whopping $70, plus you get a free padded gig bag (usually $60).

(opens in new tab) Supro Delta King 10: $599 , $399 (opens in new tab)

A regular feature in best-of lists, we couldn’t quite believe it when we saw a $200 reduction on this brilliant boutique tube combo over at Musician's Friend. Despite its small size this amp is more than capable of handling small shows, and is a great pick for home recording duties too.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Spark Mini: 25% off with MINIBF30 (opens in new tab)

The Spark Mini has been a runaway success, and it's easy to see why. This clever little amp gives players all the features they loved about the original but in a smaller, even more practical format – and right now you can save $30 with the code MINIBF30.

(opens in new tab) Boss Katana-100/212 MkII: $564.99 , $449.99 (opens in new tab)

We love the Boss Katana series for its versatility of tone and usability in any situation, whether you’re practicing at home, recording in the studio, or playing a live show. With this super deal at Guitar Center, you can get this brilliant 2x12 combo amplifier with $115 knocked off the price.

(opens in new tab) Vox Custom AC15C1: was $799.99 , now $699.99 (opens in new tab)

British boutique tube tone for less? Yes please! With the signature clean chime and the saturated warmth of the Top Boost overdrive channel, this 1x12 combo works great as part of a standalone rig, or as a pedal platform. Best of all there's currently $100 off in the Musician's Friend Black Friday deals.

(opens in new tab) Egnater Tweaker-15 Stack: $949.98 , now $499.99 (opens in new tab)

Your eyes aren’t deceiving you, this really is a boutique tube head and cab for less than $500! With the Egnater Tweaker head pumping out 15 watts via two 6V6 tubes and a matching 1x12 cabinet with a 12” Egnater speaker, this super versatile amplifier setup has a whopping $449.99 off.

(opens in new tab) Blackstar HT Club 40 MkII: $999.99 , now $649.99 (opens in new tab)

One of the most popular guitar amps on the gigging circuit, this versatile, all-tube tone machine now has a massive $300 off. The HT Series has made a name for itself as one of the best mid-priced tube combos, and this particular model comes in a distinctive Vintage Blue finish – sure to stand out on stage.

(opens in new tab) Vox amPlug 2 Lead: $59.99 , now $39.99 (opens in new tab)

This perfect practice partner makes keeping your chops a breeze. We find having a headphone amp for guitar around the house invaluable for late-night writing sessions and keeping up our practice regimens. With upgraded analog circuitry, excellent battery life, and superb sound – this sub $40 bargain should be in every guitar player’s basket.

(opens in new tab) Line 6 Powercab 112 FRFR: $617.49 , now $499 (opens in new tab)

Line 6's Powercab 112 is, for our money, one of the best FRFR speakers out there. It features an FRFR mode that'll deliver a pristine representation of your amp modeler's preset patch or profile, plus six onboard speaker models of its own. Now, thanks to Guitar Center, it can be had for more than $100 less than its usual sticker price.