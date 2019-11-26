Channel Adam Jones for cheap with $130 off this Silverburst Epiphone Les Paul Custom Pro at Musician's Friend

UPDATE: Now even cheaper - get $130 off this Silverburst beauty!

The onslaught of pre-Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals has truly begun in earnest, and we at Guitar World are doing our best to scour the interwebs for the best, most irresistible bargains out there.

That brings us to this great deal on the Epiphone Les Paul Custom Pro Silverburst electric guitar, over at Musician's Friend. This gorgeous six-string is now available for $549, a full $130 off its usual price tag of $679.

Silverburst guitars are all the rage right now (thank you, Adam Jones), and this one comes with fully bound body, neck and headstock, mother-of-pearl inlays and ProBucker 2 and ProBucker 3 humbucking pickups.

Elsewhere, there's chrome hardware, multi-binding on the top and back of the body, neck and headstock as well as a split-diamond mother-of-pearl headstock and block fretboard inlays. That's a lot of guitar for $600!

Be sure to jump on this terrific deal now, while this limited-edition guitar is still available!