Get a Squier Bullet Strat for just $120 with this stellar Walmart Black Friday deal

We've been seeing great deals all over the place this Black Friday, but there've been some particularly terrific ones coming from the Squier camp.

A couple weeks back, we saw Squier's Bullet Tele marked down to just $129, and now, Walmart has marked down its three-pickup companion, the Squier Bullet Strat, down to just $119, $30 off its usual asking price of $149.

The consummate axe for beginners and students, the Squier Bullet Strat features a bolt-on maple neck with a 21-fret, 9.5"-radius Indian laurel fretboard, a vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge and die-cast tuners.

In the sonics department, the Strat features three traditional single-coil Strat pickups with a 5-way switch. All that for just over $100!

It's difficult to find - in this day in age - a guitar that's this reliable at this sort of price point, so be sure to act fast!

