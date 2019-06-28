Guitar Center Slashes Prices on Select Gear Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is only a couple of weeks away and we'll be delivering the best deals for guitarists throughout the event, which starts on July 15.

But there's no need to wait that long to start adding to your rig with discounted guitars, amps and accessories.

Ahead of Prime Day Guitar Center is gearing up for July 4th with its own huge sale. Not only is the company offering up to 30 percent discount on selected products, but you can also get 15 percent off selected products when you spend over $199. Just use the code july4 at the checkout to bag your discount.

We've scoped out the sale already and hand-picked the best guitar gear deals on the site. Take a look below.

Guitar Center’s best 4th of July sale deals

D'Addario Classic Pro Series Instrument Cable, from $15.39 Planet Waves' Classic Pro Series instrument cables offer great value for money, long-lasting build and a reliable connection thanks to the patented Geo-Tip. Choose from 10, 15 and 20-foot options.View Deal

Epiphone Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Plus, from $549.99 This Limited Edition guitar features a stunning flame maple top and Gibson '57 Classic and Super '57 zebra pickups. Choose from four colors - Ocean Blue and Heritage Cherry Sunburst ($549.99), or Trans Black and Desert Burst ($699).View Deal

Grab three packs of Ernie Ball strings for just $10 If you've run out of strings, now's the time to stock up. Guitar Center is offering a top deal - grab three packs of Ernie Ball 2221 Nickel Regular Slinkys and save yourself $3.99.View Deal

Save $125 on a Fender Player Series Stratocaster This Player Series Strat comes in a stealthy black finish with black pickguard and classic features, while offering a modern edge courtesy of medium-jumbo frets and a freshly redesigned 2-point fulcrum vibrato bridge.View Deal

Save big on Blackstar's Venue Series HT Club 40 Combo If you're on the hunt for a compact tube amp for gigging, this is an ideal choice. Equipped with 2 channels and 4 modes, the Blackstar HT Club 40 has amazing punch and dynamics. Available in Bronco Tan ($479.99) or Black ($599.99).View Deal

Save $500 off this Gibson Les Paul Trad in Blueberry Burst The Les Paul Traditional boasts a classic rounded neck profile, solid, non-weight-relieved mahogany body and a figured maple top. Vintage-style appointments set off the modern look of this stunning blueberry burst finish.View Deal

Gretsch Guitars G5420T Electromatic Hollow Body, $699.99 If you're after a live and resonant sound, the G5420TG boasts a fully hollow build with a true Filter’Tron voice that explodes with huge punch and a clear, strong presence. Pick one up today with a $200 saving.View Deal