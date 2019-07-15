Prime Day Lightning Deal! Tune Up With Big Savings On These D'Addario Guitar Accessories

Prime Day 2019: the Amazon Prime Day deals for guitarists are coming in thick and fast, and this D'addario tuner Lightning deal has really caught our eye.

The clip-on tuner is a useful accessory that every guitarist should own. The D'Addario models in this deal come in two guises: the clip-on type which attaches discretely to your headstock, and the clip-free option which screws directly into the screw hole of one of your machine heads.

Both tuners feature a bright backlit screen, making them visible on the darkest stages, plus a swivel mechanism for perfect positioning. Most importantly, the tuning system is incredibly precise, keeping you sounding great from the opening number to the encore.

Whether you play guitar, bass or mandolin, these tuners are a gig bag essential.

D'Addario NS Micro Clip-On Tuner (2-pack). Now $18.66

If you play more than one guitar, save yourself the hassle of switching your tuner between headstocks with this handy double pack. This time limited deal ends at 5.05pm today.



View Deal

D'Addario NS Micro Clip Free Tuner. Was $17.93, now $15.65

Mount this tuner to one of your guitar's machine heads and enjoy precise tuning on the go. It's even got a built-in metronome, ideal for home practice. This time limited deal ends at 5.05pm today.View Deal