Save up to $150 off two limited edition Fender Player Strat HSS models with this amazing Black Friday deal

The biggest shopping extravaganza of the year is only a week away. Here at Guitar World we're trawling the internet to find the best and most jaw-dropping Black Friday guitar deals , so you don't have to.

Guitar Center is one of the first retailers out of the gate, offering massive discounts on some of the biggest brands. This unbelievable deal on a couple of limited edition Fender HSS Stratocaster electric guitars sees up to $150 discount being applied. Both guitars are now just $549.99.

The Candy Red Burst model (originally $674.99) features an alder body - a material famed for its light weight and well balanced low end and mid range - and a C-shaped neck with 22 medium jumbo frets on a Pau Ferro fretboard. Everything about this guitar screams style and playability.

The Blue burst model (originally $699.99) features an alder body with a gorgeous flame maple top. Like the red model, it also features a C-shaped neck and 22 medium jumbo frets, but instead has a maple fretboard which complements the blue body perfectly.

Each guitar features an HSS pickup configuration, with a Player Series humbucker followed by two Player Series single coils. With a five-way selector switch and two tone knobs, the tonal possibilities are truly endless.

In our experience, Guitar Center’s Black Friday deals tend to be very short-lived due to such high demand and potentially limited stock, so act fast if you want to get your hands on one of these timeless guitars for less.

