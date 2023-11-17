Sweetwater has the biggest Black Friday savings we've seen so far – up to 70% off big-name guitar gear in their official sale

Bag enormous Black Friday savings on electric and acoustic guitars, amps, pedals, recording gear, strings and more

Sweetwater's epic Black Friday Sale is officially here – don't miss up to 70% off big-name guitar gear
With only one week until the big day, we can officially say it's deal season. The Black Friday guitar deals are well and truly underway and there's never been a better time to shop. Now, while we are seeing epic discounts across the board, we are most impressed with Sweetwater this year. The music retail giant is offering over 70% off on a huge range of guitar and music gear.  

This sale covers everything you can imagine, from guitars and amps to pedals, accessories and even recording gear. Most of your favorite brands are represented too, including PRS, Gibson, Taylor, Fender, D'Angelico, and Guild, so you'll be sure to find something you like.

This sale will run until the end of play on 26 November, and we're expecting even more offers to be revealed in the Sweetwater Cyber Monday sale – so be sure to keep it glued to this site for all the information you need to grab a bargain. 

Among the slew of great Sweetwater Black Friday deals is the fabulous Heritage Standard H-535, which has $500 slashed off the price. No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you, that really is $500 off a boutique-level semi-hollow. This guitar respectfully pays tribute to the ES guitars of the '50s and plays just like an original vintage example – for a whole lot less!

Fans of PRS guitars are in luck, as there is 20% off the entire range of SE models, including the Silver Sky, Custom 24 and McCarty. We love the versatility and build quaility of these guitars and when there's a hearty discount applied to every model, we can't help but get excited. 

Elsewhere on the site, you'll find $600 off select D’Angelico Excel Tour Series guitars. As you'd expect from the name, these guitars are purpose built for the stage, offering a no-nonsense approach to the D’Angelico style without compromising on tone or performance – and at only $699, they are a total bargain

Of course, there are a lot more great deals on offer, so we suggest taking a deep dive into the sale for yourself to see what you can uncover. 

Shop the Sweetwater Black Friday sale by category:

