The Schecter C-1 Platinum is one of the best guitars for metal - and it’s discounted at Guitar Center in this epic Black Friday deal

Over at Guitar Center , the Schecter C-1 Platinum is being offered at just $499.99 down from $599.99 - saving you $100. Satin Transparent Midnight Blue and Translucent Black color variants are available in this incredible deal.

A giant in the metal guitar world, Schecter boasts a highly diverse range of electric guitars and an A-list artist roster which includes Zakk Wylde, Synyster Gates of Avenged Sevenfold and Dan Donegan of Disturbed.

The C-1 Platinum is an improved version of the highly popular C-1, featuring all-new platinum fingerboard inlays, fretboard and body binding. Satin chrome hardware completes the look wonderfully.

Playability is integral to the design of this guitar. A Schecter Ultra Access neck joint allows the comfortable reach of all 24 jumbo frets.

While standard necks tend to show aging and defects over the years due to exposure to temperature or moisture changes, the C-1 Platinum’s 3-piece maple neck ensures a lifetime of playability. This guitar is a true investment that will give back for years.

The guitar also comes loaded with a crushing pair of EMG active 81/85 pickups . These iconic pickups were designed with intensity, incredible amounts of high-end cut and fluid sustain in mind.

Act fast, because we don’t expect a guitar this good to be available for under $500 for long.

