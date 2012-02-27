Talkin' Blues: The Versatility of Sixth and Ninth Chords

These videos are related to the March 2012 issue of Guitar World. For the full text and tablature for the column, you can pick up the issue of newsstands now or in our online store.

In the March edition of "Talkin' Blues," Musicians Institute instructor Keith Wyatt looks at the versatility of sixth and ninth chords.

"The number of theoretically possible guitar chords is seemingly infinite," says Wyatt," but when it comes to playing a given style, most players wind up with a relatively small set of go-to voicings." Check out the videos below for tips on how to break out of these habits!

Part 1



Part 2



Part 3



Part 4



