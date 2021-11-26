One of our favorite early Black Friday deals is back and even cheaper: save $120 on this spec'd-up Epiphone ES-335

In our quest to find the best early Black Friday guitar deals, we came across an absolute zinger on an Epiphone ES-335 from Guitar Center – and we're pleased to report it's back and better than ever for the big day.

The retail giant has cut a whopping $120 off this classic semi-hollow design, bringing the price down to a cool $479 – and this offer applies to all four finishes: Inverness Green, Wine Red, Metallic Gold and Ebony.

Not only is this good-looking semi-hollow a good $120 cheaper than Epiphone’s regular ES-335, it has the added bonus of coil-splits for its Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers. Throw in a classic layered maple body, rounded C mahogany neck and choice of four finishes, and you get a winner of a Black Friday Epiphone deal.

The 335 is one of Gibson’s defining electric guitar outlines, and the Epiphone ES-335 Traditional Pro is one of the most affordable and, dare we say, authentic takes.

Launched this year as a Guitar Center exclusive, the Traditional Pro is every inch a classic 335, with a five-ply maple body, and mahogany neck with universally appealing rounded C profile, complete with an Indian laurel fretboard.

Naturally, there’s a center block to limit feedback, as well as a tune-o-matic bridge and LockTone stopbar tailpiece.

A pair of Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers aim to provide a slightly higher output for more modern styles. But what sets this model apart from the regular Epiphone 335 is the addition of coil-splitting, enabling you to get lower-output single-coil tones as well as those hotter humbucking sounds.

Given the regular, non-coil-splitting ES-335 is $599, paying $479 for a more versatile guitar that still offers those classic looks is a bargain in anyone’s book, especially when you factor in the choice of four rather good-looking finishes: Inverness Green, Wine Red, Metallic Gold and Ebony.

We don't expect these beauties to stay in stock for long at this price, so head to Guitar Center to snap one up before stock disappears.

