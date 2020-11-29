Get a Squier Bullet Mustang for only $129 in this awesome Cyber Monday deal for beginners at Guitar Center

It’s that time of year again, and the biggest music retailers are slashing their prices and posting up some of the best Cyber Monday guitar deals we've ever seen. If in particular you’ve been toying with the idea of learning guitar for a while, but the price has always been a barrier to entry, this deal – which shaves $50 off the price of the already-cheap Squier Bullet Mustang HH – might be right up your alley.

The Squier Bullet Mustang is the perfect beginner electric guitar. Featuring a C-shaped neck with a modern 12” radius fingerboard, this guitar is totally comfortable to play straight out of the box – and it's now only $129 at Guitar Center.

Squier Bullet Mustang HH: was $179, now $129, save $50

Get the perfect electric guitar for beginners in this unbelievable Black Friday deal. Start playing straight out of the box, thanks to a short 24" scale, which makes your first chords and solos easy, while those dual humbuckers will deliver plenty of output for whatever style you want to play.View Deal

It also comes loaded with a pair of Squier humbucker pickups, which deliver chunky tones and offer a range of voices by way of a three-way selector switch.

This awesome electric guitar takes the guesswork out of the setup, and offers the ideal plug-in-and-play solution so you can focus on learning – its 24" short scale length makes it a great guitar for kids and anyone with small hands, too.

Don’t wait – your guitar playing journey starts here. Head over to Guitar Center to buy.

And if the Mustang doesn't float your boat, there are also amazing deals to be had on other beginner-friendly electric guitars, too.

More great Cyber Monday guitar sales live now