Positive Grid gets in on the Prime Day deals bonanza with up to 25% off the Spark, Spark Pearl and Spark Mini at Amazon

They say behind every good guitar player is a good guitar amp (opens in new tab), right? Well, suppose you're on the lookout for a compact desktop guitar amp (opens in new tab) capable of keeping up with all your electric guitar (opens in new tab)-related needs. In that case, they don't come much better than the Positive Grid Spark, Spark Pearl or Spark Mini - and better yet, all of them are on sale right now at Amazon, with up to 25% off (opens in new tab).

There are a plethora of bundle deals available on Positive Grid's official Amazon site, with money off single units, amp and bag combos and even amplifier and headphone packages. So while you may be bamboozled by the sheer quantity of Prime Day guitar deals (opens in new tab) that have flooded the internet, you don't want to let this one slip under your radar.

Each iteration of the Spark comes equipped with Positive Grid's celebrated BIAS tone engine, which grants access to an array of impressive amp tones and once it's paired with the Spark smartphone app, you'll gain access to 10,000 FX presets assembled by expert studio engineers.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Prime Day Sale: up to 25% off

(opens in new tab)Calling all guitarists, here's a great deal for you! This Prime Day you can bag up to 25% off almost all Positive Grid products, including the insanely popular Spark, Spark Pearl and Spark Mini at Amazon.

Still unsure? Check out our five-star Positive Grid Spark review, which failed to find any weaknesses, and which took a deep dive into the features that really set this smart little amp apart from the rest of the flock.

In reality, the Spark is more than just a desktop amp – it’s also a practice device, recording unit and performance companion. Other notable features include Smart Jam, which generates backing tracks based on your own playing, and Auto Chords, which analyses songs via Bluetooth and provides surprisingly accurate chord charts. There's also an added USB port, meaning you can record your personally designed guitar tone directly to your DAW, cutting out the need for any plugin amp simulators.

Check out more of what's on offer this Prime Day