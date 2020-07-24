Prime Day guitar deals 2020: the latest news on dates and the best Amazon Prime Day deals for guitarists

Amazon Prime Day 2020 was due to take place this month, but for obvious reasons it didn’t happen. Amazon is now gearing up to host the online shopping event on a new date later in the year – currently tipped for early-October – and we’ve got everything you need to know about the event right here, from the latest news on official dates, to where you can discover the best Prime Day guitar deals, both on Amazon and on other music sites.

Prime Day is typically an opportunity for Amazon Prime members to grab exclusive deals on tech and household items, but we’re expecting some great deals for guitarists too.

The big question is, will you be able to pick up a new acoustic guitar or a killer guitar amp at a cut price? Only time will tell, but we’ll be sure to share the best offers on guitars, amps, pedals, guitar accessories and more right here.

In the past Amazon hasn’t been particularly abundant with Prime Day guitar deals, however last year we saw some truly standout offers – the most awesome one being being 30% off 106 D’Angelico guitar models – plus some cool discounts on guitar accessories and gadgets like guitar wireless systems and electric guitar strings. We’re hoping for an even bigger showing from Amazon this year.

We’re also on the lookout for great guitar deals from non-Amazon retailers like Sweetwater and Pro Audio Star.

This page is your place to find the very latest Prime Day 2020 news, dates and the most up-to-date Prime Day guitar deals.

When is Prime Day 2020?

Amazon Prime Day usually takes place at some point in July. Last year it ran from July 15 to 16 (yep, it’s not actually a single day event at all, despite the name), offering 48-hours of deals, sales and discounts.

So, what about this year? It’s not been a normal year by any stretch of the imagination, so naturally July was not an appropriate time to host it. A recent statement from Amazon confirmed what we’d all been thinking: "This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners. We are excited Prime members in India will see savings on August 6-7, and that members all around the world will experience Prime Day later this year."

A recent Business Insider report covering leaked emails to third-party retailers has helped us get closer to a specific date, with early October looking most likely. As of right now, we’re fairly confident that Monday 5 October will be the first day of a two-day Amazon Prime Day event.

Of course, Black Friday 2020 is expected to kick off in its usual spot at the end of November, so it looks like we’ll be in for a bumper period of guitar sales and deals in the run up to Christmas.

Do I need an Amazon Prime subscription?

If you want to take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day guitar deals the answer is a resounding yes. If you were feeling particularly tactical you could always sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial closer to the event, grab the most enticing bargains and then cancel your subscription… but we didn’t tell you to do that, right.

There are plenty of perks to being an Amazon Prime Member, including faster delivery, exclusive deals and access to Prime Video, so it could be worth becoming a fully paid up member if you're a regular Amazon shopper.

At the time of writing, a monthly Amazon Prime subscription costs $12.99/£7.99 (which you can cancel at any time) and a yearly option is $119/£79.

Will there be many Prime Day guitar deals?

Lockdown saw an unprecedented rise in the number of new musicians and lapsed musicians returning to an instrument, and we have faith that Amazon will cater to this new wave of guitarists and musicians by lining up plenty of fantastic Prime Day guitar deals.

Will other stores be offering Prime Day guitar deals?

In 2019, in addition to Amazon, there were great guitar discounts doing the rounds from Fender Play, Musician’s Friend and Guitar Center, plus Walmart and Best Buy. We’re hoping for more guitar activity from retailers including Sweetwater and Pro Audio Star in 2020.

Although it’s an Amazon invention, Prime Day has always created a buzz and gets people in the mood for a bargain. Because of this, we’re confident more retailers will get involved this year.

Last year’s best Prime Day guitar deals

Supro Jamesport electric guitar: was $899, now $519

Supro Jamesport electric guitar: was $899, now $519

This retro-vibed single-pickup number is one of the highlights of Supro's mammoth guitar range, boasting a Gold Foil designed to capture those classic blues-rock vibes. Last year it was available with a monster $380 discount.

Learn to play guitar with Fender Play. Get 50% off here

Learn to play guitar with Fender Play. Get 50% off here

The Fender Play learning platform is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to learn to play guitar – and it got even cheaper on Prime Day 2019 with 50% off an annual plan, bringing the monthly price down to just $4.99/£4.79.

Fender PM-TE travel acoustic guitar. Was $699, now $369

Fender PM-TE travel acoustic guitar. Was $699, now $369

An almighty 47% discount made this one of the very best acoustic guitar deals of Prime Day 2019. Fender's top-spec travel guitar boasts a solid Sitka spruce top and solid mahogany back and sides, plus a Fender/Fishman-designed preamp – and hardcase!

Ibanez AVM10 Artwood Vintage acoustic: Now just $369

Ibanez AVM10 Artwood Vintage acoustic: Now just $369

If you were in the market for a summer strummer this Ibanez model became even more affordable on Amazon Prime Day. The guitar boasts a Thermo Aged solid Sitka spruce top, rosewood fingerboard and Grover open-gear tuners.



View Deal

Line 6 Firehawk 1500 stereo guitar combo amp

Down from $999 to $799 at Musician's Friend

Line 6 Firehawk 1500 stereo guitar combo amp

Down from $999 to $799 at Musician's Friend

This six-speaker stereo amp is designed to perfectly replicate its vast array of onboard effects, which can be controlled via Bluetooth. And at $799 on Prime Day, it made for a nicely priced one-stop guitar tone shop.

Egnater Tweaker 112 15W tube guitar combo

Just $499 at Musician’s Friend

Egnater Tweaker 112 15W tube guitar combo

Just $499 at Musician's Friend

One of the most versatile 1x12 tube combos on the market, the Tweaker boasts five toggle switches to change the amp's character, spanning sparkly cleans to high-gain rock. On Prime Day it was available with $100 off!

Catalinbread NiCompressor: was $249, now $209 at Zzounds

Catalinbread NiCompressor: was $249, now $209 at Zzounds

The NiCompressor's tone-shaping capabilities are what looks to set it apart from other compressor pedals: bass and treble controls are on hand for tonal fattening, as is a gain control to add grit.

D'Angelico Premier Hollow-Body electric bass. Just $559

D'Angelico Premier Hollow-Body electric bass. Just $559

Bassists weren't left out of Amazon's gargantuan D'Angelico sale, with this Premier Hollow-Body electric bass guitar going for just $559 – a killer deal given its lightweight body, double-humbucker pickups and drool-worthy looks.

Learn to play with the Jamstik +. Was $299.99, now $199.02

Learn to play with the Jamstik +. Was $299.99, now $199.02

The Jamstik+ is a great entry point to learning the guitar. It feels great to play and connects via Bluetooth to a huge selection of fantastic tutorials and apps.

View Deal

D'Addario NS Micro Clip-On Tuner. Was $17.93, now $15.65

D'Addario NS Micro Clip-On Tuner. Was $17.93, now $15.65

You'll never go out of tune with this clipped to your guitar or bass. It's easy to use, displays tuning information clearly and can be mounted discretely on the rear of your headstock.

Ernie Ball Slinky Nickel Wound (3 pack). 62% discount

Ernie Ball Slinky Nickel Wound (3 pack). 62% discount

You can never have too many sets of strings, and Prime Day was the time to stock up, with a whopping 62% off a three-pack of Ernie Ball Slinky strings.

MEE audio M6 PRO in-ear monitors Was $49.99. Now $36.99

MEE audio M6 PRO in-ear monitors Was $49.99. Now $36.99

From the studio to the stage, you'll be able to hear your playing with greater clarity and richer audio with the MEE Audio M6 PROs. This Prime Day deal was hugely popular.

View Deal

Marshall Monitor Headphones: was $249, now $129.99

Marshall Monitor Headphones: was $249, now $129.99

Yes, they're Bluetooth, and yes, they'll give you 30 hours of playtime before you need to recharge, but the main reason to pick these up on Prime Day was because you'd look like you have a couple of Marshall stacks clamped to your skull, and that's priceless.

Marshall Stanmore Wireless Speaker: $399.99 , now $319.99

Marshall Stanmore Wireless Speaker: $399.99 , now $319.99

This portable Bluetooth speaker delivers over 20 hours of hard rockin' playtime per charge. It's durable and water-resistant too, so you can take it anywhere.

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) + 6mo Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) + 6mo Amazon Music Unlimited

Was $197.93. Now just $109.99. Prime Day savings meant 44% off the king of Echo devices. Enjoy powerful, 360-degree sound thanks to a downward-firing 3-inch subwoofer and an upward-firing 0.8-inch tweeter. Add 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE and this is a top deal.