The Boss All November Sale is coming to a close – you only have a few days to save big on compact pedals and the Boss Katana!

Well, Cyber Weekend is coming to a close, but there's still time to grab a guitar-related bargain. It seems that all of the top dogs in the world of music retail have fully dropped their Cyber Monday discounts, but Boss went one better. Teaming with Amazon, Boss is offering you big savings for the entire month of November (opens in new tab) – and yes it includes the much-loved Katana amps. But if you want to take advantage of this epic deal, you'll need to be quick as you only have a few days left.

We’d go as far as to say, every guitarist loves Boss products. Whether it’s their industry-standard compact pedals, clever practice amps, or robust accessories, everything they touch turns to solid gold – well, okay, the Boss SP-1 didn’t really catch on, and the MO-2 confuses almost everyone who stomps on it, but you know, that’s still a pretty great track record.

So, with that said, if you have a few Boss items on your wishlist, now is the time to pull the trigger and make a purchase.

Boss doesn’t want to restrict their Black Friday guitar deals (opens in new tab) to a single weekend at the end of the month; instead, they are extending the offers across the entire month of November. This means you can save big on Katana amps, compact pedals, cables, straps and more.

Players will be glad to hear that there’s a wide selection of Boss products available in this epic Black Friday sale. If you are in the market for a new practice amp, then you can’t go wrong with the Katana. This amp routinely tops our best guitar amp lists, and for good reason – it rocks! Right now, you can score 15% off the Boss Katana-50 MkII (opens in new tab), bringing the price down to only $229.99.

For those seeking one of the best loopers available today, then the Boss RC-500 Loop Station has 17% slashed off the price (opens in new tab), making it a no-brainer for those looking to ditch the unreliable band mates, in favor of going solo. If down-tuned, distorted filth is more your thing, then you may want to take a look at the Boss HM-2W Waza Craft Heavy Metal distortion pedal (opens in new tab), which has a mega 25% off, bringing the price down to only $149.99. And if you fancy practicing in silence, you can pick up the ever-popular Boss Waza-Air Wireless headphone amp for only $347.99 (opens in new tab) – that’s a saving of 24%.

Looking to take your music to the streets? Well, in that case, you'll want to check out the newly rebranded Boss Cube Street II, which is down to an impressive $299.99 (opens in new tab). This 10W amp pumps out an exceptional sound, that thanks to its angled face, is sure to fill any city center. It can also be used for more than just guitar, with an additional mic input as well!