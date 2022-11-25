Here are the best Black Friday Fender Player Stratocaster and Telecaster deals of 2022

Black Friday is officially underway, and though the day is still young, we’ve already come across a huge array of tempting Black Friday guitar deals. As is the case every year, it’s the Fender Player Stratocaster and Player Telecaster deals that have especially caught our eye, with a range of retailers offering significant sums off the hugely popular instruments.

Fender Player electric guitars are some of the best six-strings money can buy. Even at full-price, the Player Strats and Teles offer immense bang for their buck, meaning when their prices are slashed, they become even more appealing.

Heralded for delivering authentic Fender feel, an impressive palette of tones, solid build quality and effortless playability, the Player guitars cater to beginners and pros alike – perfect for aspiring strummers and veteran players – and offer some of the most reliable spec sheets on the market today.

Features to shout about include comfortable C-shape maple necks, alder bodies and Player Series pickups that pack all the sonic punch you’d want from a Fender.

This year, the Fender Player models on offer come in all shapes and sizes, with a range of limited-edition colorways, flame maple tops and HSS-configured beasts all on offer. In some cases, savings of up to $160 can be made.

Cast your gaze below to peruse the biggest and best Black Friday Fender Player Stratocaster and Telecaster deals.

Black Friday Guitar Deals: Fender Player Stratocasters

(opens in new tab) Fender Player Strat HSS Plus Top: $909 , now $749.99 (opens in new tab)

Fender’s Player series guitar remains eminently popular thanks to its mix of fantastic build quality, timeless sound, and excellent price point. As far as we’re concerned you’ll be hard pushed to get as much bang for your buck with anything else - and now you can get this awesome HSS Strat with flame maple top at a reduction of $160.

(opens in new tab) Fender Player Strat HSS, Sonic Blue: $879 , now $729 (opens in new tab)

If burst tops aren't really your thing, this surf-inspired six-string might be a better option. It offers all the power and feel of a regular HSS Player Strat but with a stunning limited-edition Sonic Blue colorway. Conveniently, it's also currently one of the cheapest Player Strats of the year with $150 off. For the same price, the guitar is also available in a suave Candy Red Burst finish with a pau ferro fretboard.

(opens in new tab) Fender Player Strat: was $874.99 , now $729.99 (opens in new tab)

You might have heard us talk about the Player Series before, and that’s because we honestly think you can’t get much better for your money when it comes to mid-level guitars. Player-centric features like the Modern ‘C’ profile and 22-fret neck mix with classic appointments like the traditional body radii and 2-point tremolo with bent steel saddles. With a generous discount of $145 this Limited-Edition Shell Pink Strat just got even better.

(opens in new tab) Fender Player Strat, Black: $849 , now $729 (opens in new tab)

This one will appeal to fans of David Gilmour. There aren't too many Stratocaster spec combos more iconic than a black body and pickguard with a maple fingerboard, and thanks to this tasty Guitar Center deal you can harness that classic Gilmour vibe and those sought-after Strat sounds for $120 cheaper than usual.

Black Friday Guitar Deals: Fender Player Telecasters

(opens in new tab) Fender Player Telecaster Plus Top: $879 , now $729 (opens in new tab)

If you're on the hunt for an authentic-sounding Telecaster that offers a little extra aesthetic intrigue, look no further. Featuring familiarly solid specs such as a pair of Player Series single-coils and a breezy C-shape maple neck, this particular Player Plus Top Tele has the added bonus of flashing an AA flame maple top, giving it a subtle Burst Les Paul vibe. At $150 off, it's not one to be ignored.