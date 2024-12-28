“Anti-colonialist anguish, hope, joy and the search for connection, all through his guitar. That’s what makes a guitar hero”: Guitarists of the Year 2024 – the players who took 2024 by storm

Slash made a blues record. St. Vincent boggled our minds again. And Grace Bowers blew everyone away… Here we take a look at the players who made 2024 a banner year for the instrument

Guitar World&#039;s Guitarists of the Year 2024 [from Left]: Emily Roberts, Dave Navarro, Grace Bowers, Slash and Mdou Moctar.
(Image credit: Jo Hale/Redferns; Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images; Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Mickey Bernal/Getty Images; Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Okay, it’s time to run the ticker tape: we’re paying tribute to the guitar players who made 2024 their own. Whether on the acoustic guitar or pushing the envelope on a high-performance electric guitar, these are the players who stopped us in our tracks.

And while there are some familiar faces – two of which made this past year the one in which they finally collaborate on record after decades of friendship – there are a lot of players who are just coming to our attention now, and others who are only at the start of their guitar-playing journey.

