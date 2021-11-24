Mega Black Friday Fender Play deal: 3 months free or 50% off a year's subscription

If you’re planning on teaching yourself guitar, or simply want to brush-up on some areas of your playing, then Fender has just dropped one of our favorite Black Friday guitar deals so far. It's offering new users the chance to experience its incredible Fender Play software for for free, with a three-month trial.

But that’s not all, because if you like the thousands of lessons, backing tracks and songs you’ll have access to, you can also sign-up for a year’s Fender Play subscription for just $44.99 after your trial has ended - that’s half price!

Fender Play gives you access to thousands of guitar, bass and ukulele lessons, songs, backing tracks and more. With expert guidance, you'll go from beginner to player in record time, and most importantly, have fun while doing it! Right now you can give it a whirl for 3 months without paying a cent.

Bagged a free Fender Play trial and like what you see? For Black Friday you can bag a 50% discount on a 12 month subscription, slashing the usual price of $89.99 down to just $44.99. Just add the code friday50 at checkout.

To get started, follow the link above and sign up. From here, the Play app will guide you into a personalised lesson plan, walking you through courses made up of thousands of easy-to-follow lessons. From your first chords to soloing and beyond, Play has you covered.

With contemporary tunes from Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish, metal and alt-rock anthems from Nirvana, Pantera and Green Day to evergreen classics from The Beatles, The Stones, Elvis Presley and at least 1,000 more, you won’t run out of songs to keep you interested.

Fender has also included fun features such as the Chord Challenge, which will make sure you develop key skills like quick, tidy chord changes without getting bored. You also get access to the Fender Play community, which is full of players on a similar journey, and a great place to get - and give - advice and tips!

To take advantage of this fantastic online guitar lessons offer and fast-track your progress on guitar, bass or ukulele, click on the deal above and start playing today!

You can learn more in our full Fender Play review.

