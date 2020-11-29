Save big with the best Cyber Monday Fender guitar deals

If you're reading this, you probably don't need much of an explainer on the importance of Fender to the world of guitars.

From the Stratocaster - the world's best-selling electric guitar - to the Telecaster to the Jazzmaster, Fender often sets the tone for the rest of the industry.

The company also offers a truly dizzying array of guitars and guitar gear, with looks and sounds diverse enough to please everyone from twee singer/songwriters to masked metalheads.

Unsurprisingly, the company's Cyber Monday guitar deals also run the gamut of sounds and styles.

From the perfect beginner electric guitar – the Squier Bullet Mustang – to the Fender California Newporter Player acoustic guitar and the Fender Player Telecaster Plus – not to mention a number of nicely spec'd bass guitars – you can find great deals on any number of Fenders below.

Cyber Monday Fender deals: Electric guitars

Fender Player Stratocaster, Black: $699 $599 at Guitar Center

Looking to snag that David Gilmour swag for less? This limited-edition black Player Strat is your ticket to Pink Floyd vibes, while its trio of articulate single coils will have your leads shining. This is a crazy diamond of a deal.View Deal

Fender Player Strat in Shell Pink: Was $724.99, now $599.99

The Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Shell Pink is a versatile guitar with loads of character in a frankly glorious color. And with $125 off the list price at Guitar Center, it’s the perfect time to dip in.View Deal

Fender Player Strat in Surf Pearl: Was $699.99, now $599.99

There’s something about faded green Strats, so the Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Surf Green really caught our attention. Even more so when it’s down from $699 to just $599 at Guitar Center.View Deal

Fender Player Telecaster Plus: Was $730, now only $600

Let's face it, who doesn't want a Tele on their guitar rack? With a lightweight solid alder body, comfortable C-shaped maple neck and fingerboard and tonally diverse single coil pickups, this Fender Player Telecaster Plus more than earns a spot on yours.View Deal

Squier Bullet Mustang HH: was $179, now $129, save $50

Get the perfect electric guitar for beginners in this unbelievable Black Friday deal. Start playing straight out of the box, thanks to a short 24" scale, which makes your first chords and solos easy, while those dual humbuckers will deliver plenty of output for whatever style you want to play.View Deal

Squier Stratocaster guitar pack: $219 , now $169.99, save $50

This Squier guitar pack will get you playing fast, with everything you need to get started: a Squier Stratocaster, Frontman practice amp, cable, strap and picks. But you'll also receive access to Fender's Play software for three months. With plenty of lessons and songs, it's sure to keep you busy! Choose between Olympic White or 3-Color Sunburst.View Deal

Squier Limited-Edition Bullet Telecaster: $179 $129, save $50

In the market for your first electric guitar? You can't go far wrong with this Squier Bullet Tele. Featuring a basswood body, ergonomic C-shaped neck and effortlessly playable Indian laurel fingerboard, this guitar will keep you playing comfortably for hours on end. Available in Lake Placid Blue finish.View Deal

Cyber Monday Fender deals: Acoustic guitars

Fender California Newporter Player Teal Satin: $429 $329

This one breaks the $300 mark, but we promise, the extra investment will pay dividends. The Fender California Newporter Player is set up for incredible tone and playability, boasting a solid Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides, satin-finished mahogany neck, 20-fret walnut fingerboard and Fishman pickup system. Visually, it's a real eye-catcher, too. With a top finished in a luxurious Teal Satin, a two-ring rosette and a Strat-style headstock, you'll be turning heads all the while this baby's in your hands.

View Deal

Fender FA-135CE guitar: Was $199.99, now $149.99

You really can’t go wrong with the big ‘F’ on the headstock. The slim neck and comfortable body size mean this guitar is impossible to put down, making the Fender FA-135CE a perfect beginner instrument. Natural, Black, Sunburst and classy all-mahogany finishes are all available from Guitar Center, who are knocking off $50 off.View Deal

Cyber Monday Fender deals: Bass guitars

Fender's Special Edition Deluxe PJ Bass: $899 , $799

This unique bass features a Precision body with a '70s Jazz Bass neck, and a combination of Precision and Jazz Bass pickups. This alder-bodied beauty will give you that J Bass bark and those smooth P Bass tones, all for $100 off thanks to Musician's Friend.View Deal

Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass: $80 off @ Sweetwater

This tricked-out take on the Jazz Bass is available with a whopping $80 discount, bringing prices down to $399 for a four-string, and $449 for a five-string. Even better, this active humbucker-loaded bass is available in four Sweetwater-exclusive finishes – Satin Black, Midnight Satin, Burgundy Satin and Olive Satin – complete with roasted maple necks and fingerboards.View Deal